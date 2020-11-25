ECITV – 100% BMX Racing Show: Episode 28 “More”

For the first time in 25 episodes Shane and Gary are together again at the ECITV studios doing their thing, bringing you the latest in BMX news, products and events. And as a little bonus Shane convinced Gary to give you a behind the scenes walk through at ECI HQ.

General Discussion (Jump to 1:35)

New Stuff

50 Years of BMX on Saturday the 14th of November

bmxultra.com/news/how-will-you-celebrate-50-years-of-bmx/

Happy Birthday to Michael Bias

IRC siren pros on bmxultra.com gear calculator

bmxultra.com/gear-calculator

Vans Australia warehouse clearance sale coming 25 November check ultra on the day for a link

t.cfjump.com/45419/o/73668

Supercross BMX have released a Disc brake only version of the Alloy RS7 frame called the ENVY RS7 Fastback

bmxultra.com/news/product-spotlight-supercross-envy-rs7-fastback-frame

Chase Bikes have all shipped out to LUX and Cycleworld in Burwood NSW. If you are looking for a Chase bike get in quick they wont be available in Australia again until around August 2021

No Answer BMX Show Us Ya Bike this episode

Don’t forget to send in your submissions to ecitv.com.au/bike

Events

USABMX Grand Nationals next week The Friday Night pro championships will be exciting to watch with the titles determined by results on the day. There’s rumours that it will be the last A Pro event for USABMX with next years schedule based around Pro Men usabmx.com

Track Attack announce 2021 racing format next week facebook.com/TrackAttackBmx

BSX news New gold partner Tempo BMX who will be supplying a couple of sets of their carbon rims Track works set to be completed in the next couple of weeks by ATA We’ve been working with Sqorz to get the BSX rules added. Which means we could use their video overlay with times and results in our live stream. bmxultra.com/bsx

Northern BMX Club in Mill Park are having a club race this Saturday 9am rego 10am racing starts 5 moto fun clubby open to all licensed BMXA / AusCycling BMX members Ticketed COVID Safe Event with Sqorz Timing Check out Northern BMX Club on Facebook for more details

facebook.com/northernbmxclub



ECI warehouse walk through (Jump to 16:40)

Gary gives us an access all areas walk through of ECI HQ. Something not to be missed.

Thanks to everyone who contributed to this episode and a special thanks to Answer BMX, ECI BMX, bmxultra.com and Supercross BMX Australia for their ongoing support. A massive shout out to our subscribers.

