ECITV – 100% BMX Racing Show: Episode 31 “Where’s Your Head At?”

We kick off 2021 with our first episode recorded at the BSX compound. There’s some product and industry news. We headed out to the Park Orchards round of Track Attack and spoke with Bodi Turner, Max Cairns, Nathan Glab and Josh McDermott and captured some of the racing action. Glenn put together a Main Report from BSX we show the finals and talk to the winners. Enjoy!

General Discussion (Jump to 00:23)

New Stuff

Mac M1 Carbon forks, tapered steerer 20 and 24” versions with 20mm dropouts in gloss carbon

Tioga’s triple clamp forks

The Fallon family fundraiser raised $11,000 for the Fallon family who were in a car accident just before Christmas

Industry news

Events

Track Attack (Jump to 13:27)

We have interviews and race footage from the Park Orchards round at Track Attack

We have interviews and race footage from the Park Orchards round at Track Attack BSX2021 (Jump to 25:36)

Check out the finals and hear from the winners at BSX2021

– BSX2021 has raised round $4,000 so far

– There are still have more BSX2021 tees available. Contact bsx@bmxultra.com for details.

Bloopers (Jump to 33:48)

Thanks to everyone who contributed to this episode and a special thanks to Answer BMX, ECI BMX, bmxultra.com and Supercross BMX Australia for their ongoing support. A massive shout out to our subscribers.

