Product Spotlight: Tangent Contour Grip 130mm

Tangent released their newest lock on grip at the 2020 USABMX Grand Nationals. The slick looking low profile grip supports a micro flange and is 130mm wide.

The Tangent Contour grip is made in the USA by grip giant ODI and features the latest V2.1 clamps for easier installation and greater clamping power.

Manufacturer’s Description

Product Highlights:

Slim Fit with Micro Knurl and Custom Waffle

Sizes:

130mm

Grip Colours:

Black

Ring Colours:

Can go with all colour grips and come in Black, Red, Blue, Purple

Want to know more?

The guys over at CTD Industries have taken on Tangent Products distribution across Australia and offer the full range of Tangent products.

Take a look at https://www.ctdindustries.com.au/shop?Brands=TANGENT