    ECITV: Ep 46 “Electric Worry” (SX Vision F1 Feature) – Australia’s only 100% BMX Racing Show

    Shane and Gary cover the new Supercross Vision F1 carbon frame, Michael Bias’s #MicInThePits videos, Mongoose as the new naming rights partner for BSX2022, Sqorz as a BSX2022 silver partner, Jigsaw Jumps portable jumps, new helmet designs from Troy Lee, BOX acquisition of ABC and a whole lot of new arrival products at ECIBMX in a jam packed Episode 46.

    Show and Tell

    • Answer Carbon rims
    • SSquared Hoodies
    • Profile Limited Edition Galaxy Rust colourway
    • Stay Strong X ODI Reactiv Lock on grips
    • IKON carbon forks for cruiser
    • Chase team replica jerseys
    • Chase banners
    • Elevn Flow 4 Bolt Chainrings

