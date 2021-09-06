ECITV: Ep 46 “Electric Worry” (SX Vision F1 Feature) – Australia’s only 100% BMX Racing Show

ECITV Ep 46 “Electric Worry” (Supercross Vision F1 Feature)

Shane and Gary cover the new Supercross Vision F1 carbon frame, Michael Bias’s #MicInThePits videos, Mongoose as the new naming rights partner for BSX2022, Sqorz as a BSX2022 silver partner, Jigsaw Jumps portable jumps, new helmet designs from Troy Lee, BOX acquisition of ABC and a whole lot of new arrival products at ECIBMX in a jam packed Episode 46.

News

Videos Michael Bias World Championships interviews #MicInThePits Before and after the titles youtube.com/playlist?list=PL2vzMe3Sy0BWjc2ynE6O56A3l8CVLFV8m

BSX2022 Naming Rights partner will be Mongoose Australia

BSX2022 Sqorz is a silver partner, they always support charity events and have done amazing things to add BSX to their system to make the running of the event quick and seamless.

Supercross BMX’s new Carbon Frame, the Vision F1. Square chain and seat stays Enclosed rear dropout Removable disc brake and v-brake mounts Dual internal cable routing Flip Chip technology Built in tensioner/chain guide New artwork bmxultra.com/news/introducing-the-supercross-vision-f1-carbon-frame/

Jigsaw Jumps Portable jumps made in the Yarra Valley Quick and easy assembly and pack up 4 different sizes, each has multiple configurations Add ons coming to extend the jumps and connect them into tabletops Backpacks available to make them even more portable Anti slip surface bmxultra.com/news/jigsaw-jumps-aussie-made-portable-ramps/

New D3 and D4 helmet designs from Troy Lee Designs bmxultra.com/news/new-d3-and-d4-helmet-designs-from-troy-lee-designs/

BOX Components have Purchased ABC, which includes Race Inc, Cook Bros. and Bottema forks. bmxultra.com/news/box-founder-toby-henderson-starts-new-company-abc/



Show and Tell

Answer Carbon rims

SSquared Hoodies

Profile Limited Edition Galaxy Rust colourway

Stay Strong X ODI Reactiv Lock on grips

IKON carbon forks for cruiser

Chase team replica jerseys

Chase banners

Elevn Flow 4 Bolt Chainrings

