ECITV: Ep 46 “Electric Worry” (SX Vision F1 Feature) – Australia’s only 100% BMX Racing Show

ECITV Ep 46 “Electric Worry” (Supercross Vision F1 Feature)
Shane and Gary cover the new Supercross Vision F1 carbon frame, Michael Bias’s #MicInThePits videos, Mongoose as the new naming rights partner for BSX2022, Sqorz as a BSX2022 silver partner, Jigsaw Jumps portable jumps, new helmet designs from Troy Lee, BOX acquisition of ABC and a whole lot of new arrival products at ECIBMX in a jam packed Episode 46.
News
- Videos Michael Bias World Championships interviews #MicInThePits
- Before and after the titles
- youtube.com/playlist?list=PL2vzMe3Sy0BWjc2ynE6O56A3l8CVLFV8m
- BSX2022 Naming Rights partner will be Mongoose Australia
- BSX2022 Sqorz is a silver partner, they always support charity events and have done amazing things to add BSX to their system to make the running of the event quick and seamless.
- Supercross BMX’s new Carbon Frame, the Vision F1.
- Square chain and seat stays
- Enclosed rear dropout
- Removable disc brake and v-brake mounts
- Dual internal cable routing
- Flip Chip technology
- Built in tensioner/chain guide
- New artwork
- bmxultra.com/news/introducing-the-supercross-vision-f1-carbon-frame/
- Jigsaw Jumps
- Portable jumps made in the Yarra Valley
- Quick and easy assembly and pack up
- 4 different sizes, each has multiple configurations
- Add ons coming to extend the jumps and connect them into tabletops
- Backpacks available to make them even more portable
- Anti slip surface
- bmxultra.com/news/jigsaw-jumps-aussie-made-portable-ramps/
- New D3 and D4 helmet designs from Troy Lee Designs
- BOX Components have Purchased ABC, which includes Race Inc, Cook Bros. and Bottema forks.
Show and Tell
- Answer Carbon rims
- SSquared Hoodies
- Profile Limited Edition Galaxy Rust colourway
- Stay Strong X ODI Reactiv Lock on grips
- IKON carbon forks for cruiser
- Chase team replica jerseys
- Chase banners
- Elevn Flow 4 Bolt Chainrings
