ECITV: #MicinthePits – NZ Crank It Superclass series – Round 1

Round 1 Crank It 15+ Superclass Series at Hamilton BMX track in New Zealand, December 18th.

Michael Bias got a chance to interview young and old ahead of round 1 crank it superclass series in Hamilton, NZ.

He speaks to Rico Bearman fresh off his world champs success and the talented female field of Lily Greenough, Leila Walker and Megan Williams.

The crank it series was created by Tim Ferguson & Rico D’Anvers and many others who have helped.