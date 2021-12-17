ECITV Ep 50 “Wood Goblins” – ECITV Australia’s only 100% BMX Racing Show

We have a bumper 50th episode of ECITV. Gary and Shane are joined by David Gosling from All Tracks Australia and Dane Anderson from Dane Design. Dane gives us a show and tell of some current and prototype stems and chain tensioners from Dane Design. David tells us what’s been happening at ATA and we talk about the Sam Willoughby Supercross track in Adelaide. We talk about the Mongoose BSX2022 and we catch up on the news from the past few weeks and talk about events, upcoming and past.

If you want more industry and rider interviews, or if you have something to share, let us know. We’d love to hear from you.

Got some feedback?

We’d love to hear from you! Good or bad, as Gary says we’re big boys, we can take it. Email ecitv@bmxultra.com

Like what you see?

Make sure you show your love, like it, comment, subscribe ( to ECIIMPORTS on youtube or ecitvbmx on Facebook and Instagram), and share it with your friends.