Product Spotlight: 2022 Chase Element Complete bikes

The complete bike range from Chase Bicycles are always impressive. The Chase Element is one of the few bikes you can assemble out of the box and head straight to the race track, without the need to seek upgrades. These things are loaded with goodies.

Manufacturer’s Description

Building a custom Pro level race bike can be a difficult task while trying to stay within a budget. With the 2022 Chase Element, we did all the hard work for you. We wanted to offer a bike that our Chase Factory Pro riders could race right out of the box, while taking into consideration that the cost needs to be realistic for everyday racers who still want the best bike.

The Element frame uses the same geometry as our Championship winning ACT and RSP race frames, features Hydroformed and butted tubing, a new integrated chain tensioner / disc brake mounting system, and a Press Fit Bottom Bracket. For 2022, the Element adds 2 new sizes to its range with a Pro XXXL and Pro+ Cruiser, giving you the perfect size option for just about any BMX racers needs.

With the new 2022 Chase Element, we have done just that, offering you the best bike for the price!

FOR 2022, WE ARE OFFERING 2 COLOR OPTIONS FOR THE ELEMENT BIKE

SLATE WITH BLACK & RED GRAPHICS

SAND WITH BLACK & MUSTARD GRAPHICS

The 2022 Element offers incredible features such as Hydroformed Alloy Frame, Disc Brake Specific, ANSWER Dagger carbon fork, TIOGA FastR X tires, 31.8mm handlebar and stem, Hydraulic Disc Brakes with updated mounting system, Chase Triple Precise clutch rear cassette hub, ISO Brake disc rotor, SUN RINGLÉ rims, ELEVN Aero Pivotal seat & post, EXCESS LSP crank, BB86 Press Fit Bottom Bracket, INSIGHT chainring and grips. With all the parts together with this top notch frame, Chase was able to help make the ultimate Elite level complete race bike – One that we feel is the best bike that is available today.

Frame Size TT CS min LR AF SA HT SPL BBH Wheels Expert 20″

508 mm 13.5″

342.9 mm 1.5″

38.1 mm 73° 70° 4.7″

120 mm 9.2″

236 mm 11″

279.4 mm 20×1-3/8″ Pro 20.5″

520.7 mm 14.25″

362 mm 1.5″

38.1 mm 74° 72.5° 4.7″

120 mm 9.2″

236 mm 11.5″

292.1 mm 20×1.5″ Pro XL 21″

533.4 mm 14.3″

363.3 mm 1.5″

38.1 mm 74° 72.5° 4.7″

120 mm 9.2″

236 mm 11.5″

292.1 mm 20×1.75″ Pro XXL 21.5″

546.1 mm 14.5″

368.3 mm 1.5″

38.1 mm 74° 72.5° 4.7″

120 mm 9.2″

236 mm 11.5″

292.1 mm 20×1.75″ Pro XXXL 22″

558,8 mm 14.5″

368.3 mm 1.5″

38.1 mm 74° 72.5° 4.7″

120 mm 9.2″

236 mm 11.5″

292.1 mm 20×1.75″ Pro Cruiser 21.5″

546.1 mm 15.25″

387.3 mm 1.5″

38.1 mm 73° 69.5° 4.7″

120 mm 9.8″

250 mm 12″

304.8 mm 24×1.75″ Pro+ Cruiser 22″

558,8 mm 15.25″

387.3 mm 1.5″

38.1 mm 73° 69.5° 4.7″

120 mm 9.8″

250 mm 12″

304.8 mm 24×1.75″

Want to know more?

The Chase Elements will be available very soon. Head to your local bike shop to secure yours.

Chase is distributed across Australia by Elite Cycle Imports (www.eciimports.com)