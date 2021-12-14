Product Spotlight: Alienation ACME 12K Carbon Rims

It seems it wasn’t that long ago that Alienation finally released their ACME carbon rims, they landed in Australia around March/April from memory. Alienation have finally revealed the ACME 12K Carbon rims that have been marked as “COMING SOON” for some time.

There doesn’t appear to be much difference between the two carbon options. The 12K referring to the “checkerboard” 12K carbon finish. Aside from that the 12K option is only available in a 36 hole option while the original ACME carbon rim is available in both 36 and 28 hole.

Both of the ACME hookless carbon rims are the only carbon rims built from the ground up to be compatible with the proven TCS standard of tubeless tires. The ACME rims are still compatible with traditional tire and tubes.

Manufacturer’s Description

20” 406 ACME Hookless Tubeless Carbon Rim

28MM (W) x 20MM (H)

Full Toray T700 Carbon Fiber Composite Material

Checkerboard 12k carbon finish

36H, 4D

260 g + – 10 Grams

Weight Limit of 220 U.S. Pounds

ERD 390

RACE ONLY

Want to know more?

Alienation are distributed across Australia by Elite Cycle Imports www.eciimports.com. For more information about Alienation check out www.alienationbmx.com.