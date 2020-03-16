ECITV: Show Us Ya Bike Competition

Want to win some freebies? A silly question I know, who wouldn’t want to win something for free?

We’re planning to record ECITV – 100% BMX Racing Show: Episode 2 this weekend and we’re looking for photos of bikes to feature in our #ECITVShowUsYaBike segment.

What You Can Win

Kicker Phenom Talk smartphone compatible in-ear headphones & sticker pack

What do you have to do?

Simply follow these steps:

Take a photo of your bike Email the photo to ecitv@bmxultra.com with a brief description of the bike, what you like about it, etc.

Yep it’s really that simple.

We’ll feature around five bikes and pick one lucky winner for the show.

Here’s some examples of photos that we used in the first episode.

If you haven’t heard of ECITV yet, or seen Episode 1 of the show, visit our website at ecitv.com.au