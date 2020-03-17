How To Remove Square Tapered BMX Cranks Video
How to remove square tapered BMX cranks is a video I have been asked to do a few times over the years.
To some it might be one of the more simple things you can do to a bike but others may not have seen it done or are not so confident.
I have also seen people trying to remove square tapered cranks by bashing them off, a big no no!
Hopefully this video will demonstrate just how simple it’s done.
Required tools
- A crank removal tool
- A shifter to tighten and remove the crank removal tool
- A spanner or allen key to undo your back wheel
We hope you find the video useful.
If you want us to create a how to video for any particular task, BMX related of course, just let us know via email at videos@bmxultra.com.
Don’t forget to subscribe to the bmxultradotcom YouTube Channel.
Posted in: News