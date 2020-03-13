BMX Australia Announce Postponement of National Championships

In a statement on their Facebook page BMX Australia announced the postponement of the Australian National Championships as well as the Oceania Championships. While most people might have started to cancel accommodation and travel arrangements it got me thinking what about those riders battling for UCI points and trying to land an Olympic berth.

When we spoke with New Zealand’s Michael Bias at Bathurst he said he’d be chasing UCI points for an individual qualifying spot. With the postponement of the Oceania’s he’ll be missing the opportunity to grab some extra points prior to heading to Europe to continue the World Cup series. There will be a number of riders who could have used some extra points like 2012 Silver medalist Sarah Walker, 2012 and 2016 Olympian Caroline Buchanan, and 2016 Olympian Bodi Turner among many other Aussie elite riders.

We might have to wait and see just how much these riders are effected by the announcement.

In case you missed the official announcement here it is.