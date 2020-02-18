Big Chair Interview with Michael Bias (New Zealand)

We threw away the script when we interviewed New Zealand’s Michael Bias on the Big Chair at Bathurst. It’s our longest and arguably the most interesting interview we have done so far.

Michael is a riders rider. Working a full time job and competing at the highest level in BMX racing, where he is very much among the thick of the Olympic points chase heading into Tokyo 2020, Michael continues to keep BMX racing fun.

The powerful Kiwi may not stand out on the results sheets just yet, but he’s exciting to watch, and is high on our list of favourite riders.

Follow Michael on Instagram at www.instagram.com/mbias901

