Product Spotlight: Supercross BMX UL450 Cromo Frame

Four times Pull magazine “Bike of the Year” winner, Supercross BMX have announced a second cromo frame in as many weeks that will be added to their 30th anniversary line up. The last one we highlighted, the SX250 has the Supercross signature 6 bar rear end while the UL450 is more of a traditional style race frame. The Supercross cromo 450 frames have proven to be as light or lighter than a lot of alloy frames on the market. Is it a serious race machine? You can bet your a$$ it is! However, it’s more targeted towards the BMX racer who wants to do it all on one bike, the Swiss Army knife of BMX frames to quote Supercross themselves!

A limited run of 20″ Pro XL, Pro XXL and Pro XXXL along with 24″ Pro XL will be available in Chrome, Gloss Black or Raw.

Manufacturer’s Description

STEEL IS REAL!! DON’T BELIEVE? THE UL450 PROVES IT!

You have to know your history, and pay respect to your roots. BMX started decades ago on modified Schwinn Sting -Rays® which were hi tensile steel, brazed and mig welded. Basically death traps by today’s standards. A few BMX dads started to modify these old bikes, and a few even decided to start using Cro-mo tubing that they had been using for their race cars and dragsters. With that the first modern BMX Frame was born.

Now with Supercross, we didn’t build the first modern BMX race frame, heck I don’t think we were even in the first 50 BMX Brands to build frames, but when we did start, we built Cro-mo , which 30 years ago was the best at the time. And the new Supercross UL450 pays tribute to that.

Unlike all the other company’s that are building Modern Retro bikes, or tribute bikes, the UL450 is built to ride. And you will want to ride it alot. Hell, Bubba nicknamed his the “fun machine” and we think you will feel the same way too.

It is classic in the form that it built from Steel ( Air Hardened Triple Butted Cro-mo to be exact ), and it is Triple Show Chrome Plated, ( got to love Chrome right? ) and it has a Retro style inspired graphic. But that is where the Retro, or Tribute style ends. After that it is all modern, and probably, if not definitely the most advanced Cro-mo race frame available.

It starts out with a full CNC machined Campy integrated head tube, a Tange Prestige, double / triple butted air hardened Cro-mo tube set, a Butted and tapered seatmast , a CNC’d Euro BB shell, tapered and butted seat stays and chain stays, and back side CNC’d laser cut dropouts w/ 10mm slots welded on to the cut and capped stay ends.

The UL450 uses the old school style “S” bend Chainstays of the original SX250, to keep it unique to this production run, and keep the BB stiff for fast starts.

And of course what would all of this Cro-mo goodness be with out a full race pedigree so we build it up in our world famous and World Championship winning, Supercross geometry of the ENVY and ENVY BLK race frames.

The Supercross UL450 is a limited production, a total of 30 pcs ( for our 30 year anniversary ) of each size. So you may want to get yours today as we are sure they are going to fly off the dealers shelves as fast as they are on the track.

Please note this is sold as frame only. The Matching Supercross SLT forks are also available.

Pre-order yours today. Frames will be shipping around the end of April 2020.

Gallery

CONTACT YOUR FAVOURITE SUPERCROSS DEALER AND ORDER YOURS TODAY

You will need to supply your preferred colour and size options. Pre-payment will be required at a later date, we need to work on the final price, but for now make sure you put your name down for one.

This is our growing list of currently active resellers. If your favourite bike shop isn’t listed here ask them to get in touch with us and we can get you what you need.