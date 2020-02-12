Troy Lee Launch New D4 Helmet for 2020

Troy Lee Designs have launched the D4 Helmet, the next step in the evolution of one of the most popular helmets in MTB and BMX.

So what’s new? At first glance you will find a number of differences with the D4

Refined shape

Lighter

More ventilation

More colour options

Want to know more? Keep reading.

Launch Video

Manufacturer’s Description

D4…Redefining Everything

The Daytona, D2 and D3 series of helmets redefined the marriage between technology, safety and artistic design. The new Troy Lee Designs D4 is changing the game again.

Using TeXtreme® Spread Tow carbon fiber reinforcements in the shell of the new TLD D4 Carbon Freedom helmet has helped pare down the weight of the full-face helmet by almost 50 grams without sacrificing strength. Despite the loss in weight, we were able to strategically add EPS to increase strength and durability. Integrated MIPS Brain Protection System designed to reduce rotational motion transferred to the brain from angled impacts to the head. The new TLD D4’s package is rounded out with lightweight titanium D-rings, collarbone suspension system and quick release XT2 3D cheek pads and X-Static washable liner.

Gallery

Carbon

Composite

Specifications

MIPS C2 brain protection system-protects against rotational impacts

TeXtreme® Spread Tow carbon fiber shell

3 Shell sizes and 3 EPS sizes, 6 total size ranges from XS-XXL

24 total vents: 10 front intake ports, 5 overhead intake vents that channel air on top of your head and an industry leading 7 rear exhaust ports

Anti-Microbial/Quick Dry XT2® Quick release contoured 3D cheek pads create an anatomically optimized fit. Separately placed X-Static® & XT2® precision fit headliner with 7 anchor points gives you optimal fit

EPP Collarbone impact system; a relief area that reduces the forces in the center lower section of the helmet where shoulder/collarbone impacts have been known to occur

Lightest Carbon DH/BMX Race helmet we have ever built at 1000g (+/- 50gm and Size M)

Titanium D-Ring fasteners

3-year warranty

CPSC 1203*, CE EN1078*, ASTM F1952-DH, ASTM 2032-BMX. *Varies by regional standards

Find out more at troyleedesigns.com