Product Spotlight: Vans Old Skool Pro BMX “Larry Edgar” Signature Shoes

At bmxultra.com we’re big fans of Vans shoes, we always keep an eye out for Vans that have made for BMXers. They seem to have been cranking out a lot of Signature shoes lately and the Larry Edgar Signature shoes are the latest release from their BMX range.

Nothing screams BMX roots like lightning bolts, old skool style vans and the Wafflecup BMX sole. (If you haven’t seen the Wafflecup sole yet make sure you check it out, it’s stiffer, more durable and provides more grip, support and protection than the standard Vans sole.)

Like all the Vans BMX signature shoes they are in limited numbers so you’ll want to be faster than lightning to grab yourself a set.

Manufacturer’s Description

Live fast, land flat. For BMX madman Larry Edgar, this philosophy and approach to living is the whole of the law. Featuring the right blend of style and performance that Larry demands, the Larry Edgar Old Skool Pro BMX includes sturdy canvas and suede uppers, brand new PopCush footbeds for superior cushioning and impact protection, DURACAP reinforcement rubber underlays in high wear areas for unrivaled durability, and the revolutionary Vans Wafflecup BMX construction that offers the support of a cupsole without sacrificing any of the grip or pedal feel of a traditional vulcanized shoe. It also includes Vans original waffle outsoles made of a rubber that offers grip and support, and Larry’s own signature graphic elements, reflecting his drive to push the limits.

Features

Larry Edgar signature collection

Sturdy canvas and suede uppers

PopCush cushioning

DURACAP upper reinforcement

Vans Wafflecup BMX construction

Vans original waffle outsoles

Click here for a closer look at the Larry Edgar shoes.