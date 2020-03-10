Product Spotlight: New Profile Tees

Profile Racing have release some new tees over the past couple of weeks. It started off with the confusing “Youth Crew Tee” which is actually the design name, it’s an adult tee, then more recently a Green logo version of the Profile Logo Tee.

Profile Racing Logo Shirt -Basic Profile Logo shirts. -Color variations: always changing depending on the season! -100% cotton with water based screen print. Printed in the USA.

Profile Youth Crew Tee -100% cotton with water based screen print. Printed in the USA.

Profile Racing is distributed across Australia by Elite Cycle Imports.

We are told these tees will be available in Australia in the next couple of weeks.