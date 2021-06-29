ECITV Video: Bias Opinion – 2021 World Tour Episode 3: Training, Crankworx & preparing for the World Champs

Bias Opinion – 2021 World Tour Episode 3

New Zealand National Elite BMX Champ Michael Bias joins us for the Bias Opinion from Belgium. Michael talks to us about training, problems racing at major international events, Colombia World Cup highlights, spending time training with Twan Van Gendt, Crankworx, the Olympics, preparing for World Championships and enjoying BMX.

Find out what it’s like on the road following the Elite tour and the ups and downs of following the UCI BMX world circuit.