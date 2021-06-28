News

ECITV: Episode 41 “Alive” – 100% BMX Racing Show

ECITV Episode 41 is now live on YouTube and Facebook.

Gary and Shane return, from a forced break due to lockdown and storms, for a fast paced Episode 41 with plenty of BMX racing news to discuss from the past four weeks.

News

Events

  • The 2021 Australia Olympics BMX Racing Team Announced
    A massive congratulations to

    • Lauren Reynolds
    • Anthony Dean
    • Saya Sakakibara
  • AusCycling National Cup Rounds 3 & 4 at Nerang will be on 3 & 4 July
  • Launceston to host the 2022 Australian Championships in November 2022

Show & Tell Products

  • Tioga Fastr X 24×1.75 tires
  • Insight Thermoplastic Platform Pedals 360 grams CNC Axle Bushing & Bearing 6 colours
  • 20mm Answer Front Hubs
  • ELEVN 120-140 Disc mount adapter

Got some feedback?
We’d love to hear from you! Good or bad, as Gary says we’re big boys, we can take it. Email ecitv@bmxultra.com

Like what you see?
Make sure you show your love, like it, comment, subscribe, and share it with your friends

Visit ecitv.com.aubmxultra.com and eciimports.com.

|

Posted in: News