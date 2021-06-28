ECITV: Episode 41 “Alive” – 100% BMX Racing Show
ECITV Episode 41 is now live on YouTube and Facebook.
Gary and Shane return, from a forced break due to lockdown and storms, for a fast paced Episode 41 with plenty of BMX racing news to discuss from the past four weeks.
News
- Mac Components have updated their G1 Grips
The changes include
- New rubber compound
- Integrated end cap
- Available in Pro (135mm) and Mini (104mm) widths
https://bmxultra.com/news/product-spotlight-mac-components-g1-grips-updated/
- BMX Racing Handlebars Explained – Rise vs Width Vs Up Sweep Vs Back Sweep and more
https://bmxultra.com/news/bmx-racing-handlebars-explained-rise-vs-width-vs-sweep/
- 2007 Interview with 3x ABA BMX Champion Bubba Harris
https://bmxultra.com/news/interview-with-bubba-harris-3x-aba-bmx-champion-from-2007/
- Australian Elite World Championships Team announced
- ELITE MEN
- Jack Davis (NSW)
- Anthony Dean (SA)
- Izaac Kennedy (QLD)
- Matt Kraveskis (QLD)
- Josh McLean (QLD)
- ELITE WOMEN
- Saya Sakakibara (NSW)
- Lauren Reynolds (WA)
- JUNIOR ELITE MEN
- Jesse Asmus (QLD)
- Jordan Callum (WA)
- ELITE MEN
- bmxultra.com online gear calculator and reverse look up calculator updated
Added Tioga Fastr X 24×1.75
https://bmxultra.com/gear-calculator/
Updated the interface on the reverse calculator to make it easier to use
https://bmxultra.com/gear-calculator/revlookup/
- Five Affordable Upgrades For Your BMX Racing Bike
- Grips
- Tires
- Brakes
- Drive train
- Pedals
https://bmxultra.com/news/five-affordable-upgrades-for-your-bmx-racing-bike/
- Australian Olympic BMX Team History.
A break down of the Australia BMX Olympians from 2008.
Includes video links of finals
https://bmxultra.com/news/australian-olympic-bmx-team-history/
- Happy 1st birthday to Grant and Craig at CTD Industries.
They celebrated with a new website at ctdindustries.com.au
- Zoe Noonan sent some photos from the Redbull Pump Track World Champs Qualifier at Mount Gambier – Thanks Zoe
- Josh McLean won all 3 days at Rockford now sitting 3rd in USABMX Pro Series
- Jack Davis making a big impact in the States
Events
- The 2021 Australia Olympics BMX Racing Team Announced
A massive congratulations to
- Lauren Reynolds
- Anthony Dean
- Saya Sakakibara
- AusCycling National Cup Rounds 3 & 4 at Nerang will be on 3 & 4 July
- Launceston to host the 2022 Australian Championships in November 2022
Show & Tell Products
- Tioga Fastr X 24×1.75 tires
- Insight Thermoplastic Platform Pedals 360 grams CNC Axle Bushing & Bearing 6 colours
- 20mm Answer Front Hubs
- ELEVN 120-140 Disc mount adapter
Got some feedback?
We’d love to hear from you! Good or bad, as Gary says we’re big boys, we can take it. Email ecitv@bmxultra.com
Like what you see?
Make sure you show your love, like it, comment, subscribe, and share it with your friends
Visit ecitv.com.au, bmxultra.com and eciimports.com.
Posted in: News