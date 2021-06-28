ECITV: Episode 41 “Alive” – 100% BMX Racing Show

ECITV Episode 41 is now live on YouTube and Facebook.

Gary and Shane return, from a forced break due to lockdown and storms, for a fast paced Episode 41 with plenty of BMX racing news to discuss from the past four weeks.

News

Mac Components have updated their G1 Grips

The changes include New rubber compound Integrated end cap Available in Pro (135mm) and Mini (104mm) widths

BMX Racing Handlebars Explained – Rise vs Width Vs Up Sweep Vs Back Sweep and more

Australian Elite World Championships Team announced ELITE MEN Jack Davis (NSW) Anthony Dean (SA) Izaac Kennedy (QLD) Matt Kraveskis (QLD) Josh McLean (QLD) ELITE WOMEN Saya Sakakibara (NSW) Lauren Reynolds (WA) JUNIOR ELITE MEN Jesse Asmus (QLD) Jordan Callum (WA)

bmxultra.com online gear calculator and reverse look up calculator updated

Added Tioga Fastr X 24×1.75

Updated the interface on the reverse calculator to make it easier to use

Five Affordable Upgrades For Your BMX Racing Bike Grips Tires Brakes Drive train Pedals

Australian Olympic BMX Team History.

A break down of the Australia BMX Olympians from 2008.

Includes video links of finals

Happy 1st birthday to Grant and Craig at CTD Industries. They celebrated with a new website at ctdindustries.com.au

They celebrated with a new website at ctdindustries.com.au

Zoe Noonan sent some photos from the Redbull Pump Track World Champs Qualifier at Mount Gambier – Thanks Zoe

Josh McLean won all 3 days at Rockford now sitting 3rd in USABMX Pro Series

Jack Davis making a big impact in the States

Events

The 2021 Australia Olympics BMX Racing Team Announced

A massive congratulations to Lauren Reynolds Anthony Dean Saya Sakakibara

A massive congratulations to AusCycling National Cup Rounds 3 & 4 at Nerang will be on 3 & 4 July

Launceston to host the 2022 Australian Championships in November 2022

Show & Tell Products

Tioga Fastr X 24×1.75 tires

Insight Thermoplastic Platform Pedals 360 grams CNC Axle Bushing & Bearing 6 colours

20mm Answer Front Hubs

ELEVN 120-140 Disc mount adapter

