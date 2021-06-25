Product Spotlight: IKON BMX 20″ Carbon Tapered Forks

Chase/IKON BMX fans rejoice! ECI Imports, Australian distributors for some of the worlds leading brands, have let us know they are expecting a delivery of the new IKON BMX Carbon forks very soon. If you want to be like Joris Daudet or Connor Fields, lock yours in, make sure you get to your local Chase dealer and place a pre-order.

Manufacturer’s Description

Tested by Connor Fields and Joris Daudet, This is what we feel is the best Carbon fork for BMX racing, the IKON Carbon Fiber Fork.

Feature Uni Directional Toray T700 Carbon Fiber weave structure with Aero tapered fork legs with embossed features, Oversized crown construction to blend perfectly with todays oversized headtubes, and a flow from front to back of the crown like no other fork in BMX, with aero spoiler on the rear.

Made of 7075-T6 Aluminum bonded and keyed into the carbon crown, the steer tube features 6mm thick, tapered from 1-1/8? to 1.5? at the base with Integrated fork crown Race for 45° bearing. No need for a headset crown race, helping save weight! Internal Steer Tube Threads fit for 7075-T6 Alloy Top Cap/Compressor so no need for any additional fork/stem lock.

Also Feature 6061-T6 Aluminum Reinforced 20mm Dropouts bonded and keys into the carbon legs, Easily convertible to 10mm with axle adapters sold separately.

TAPERED STEERED TUBE

Designed for tapered frame head tube with a 1-1/8? top to 1.5? bottom head tube. REINFORCED 20MM DROPOUTS Designed for 20mm thru axle, convertible to 10mm (3/8? axles) with IKON axle adapters sold separately. FEATURES : Uni Directional Toray T700 Carbon Fiber weave

Aero Tapered fork legs and aero rear spoiler

Tapered 1-1/8? to 1.5? 7075 Aluminum steer tube

Oversized crown construction bonded and keyed into the carbon crown

Reinforced 6061 Aluminum 20mm Dropouts bonded and keys into the carbon legs SPECIFICATIONS : Material: Toray UD Carbon fiber

Steerer Material: 7075-T6 Aluminium – 6mm thick

Threadless steer tube: 1-1/8? top – 1.5? bottom

Integrated fork race built in for 45° bottom bearing

Steer tube length : 173mm

Dropouts: CNC Machined 6061-T6 Aluminium

Axle : 20mm Thru (112mm length suggested)

Axle to crown: 305mm

Offset: 31mm

Weight: 626 g / 22 oz

Colors: Matt UD Carbon Finish with Glossy Water Applied Graphics offered in 6 color options : White, Red, Blue, Sand, Slate or Neon Yellow,. IKON 7075-T6 Alloy M18 Top Cap included Weight: 15g / 0.52 oz

Gallery:

IKON BMX is distributed across Australia by Elite Cycle Imports (www.eciimports.com)