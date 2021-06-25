Product Spotlight: IKON BMX 20″ Carbon Tapered Forks
Chase/IKON BMX fans rejoice! ECI Imports, Australian distributors for some of the worlds leading brands, have let us know they are expecting a delivery of the new IKON BMX Carbon forks very soon. If you want to be like Joris Daudet or Connor Fields, lock yours in, make sure you get to your local Chase dealer and place a pre-order.
Manufacturer’s Description
Tested by Connor Fields and Joris Daudet, This is what we feel is the best Carbon fork for BMX racing, the IKON Carbon Fiber Fork.
Feature Uni Directional Toray T700 Carbon Fiber weave structure with Aero tapered fork legs with embossed features, Oversized crown construction to blend perfectly with todays oversized headtubes, and a flow from front to back of the crown like no other fork in BMX, with aero spoiler on the rear.
Made of 7075-T6 Aluminum bonded and keyed into the carbon crown, the steer tube features 6mm thick, tapered from 1-1/8? to 1.5? at the base with Integrated fork crown Race for 45° bearing. No need for a headset crown race, helping save weight! Internal Steer Tube Threads fit for 7075-T6 Alloy Top Cap/Compressor so no need for any additional fork/stem lock.
Also Feature 6061-T6 Aluminum Reinforced 20mm Dropouts bonded and keys into the carbon legs, Easily convertible to 10mm with axle adapters sold separately.
TAPERED STEERED TUBE
Designed for tapered frame head tube with a 1-1/8? top to 1.5? bottom head tube.
REINFORCED 20MM DROPOUTS
Designed for 20mm thru axle, convertible to 10mm (3/8? axles) with IKON axle adapters sold separately.
FEATURES :
- Uni Directional Toray T700 Carbon Fiber weave
- Aero Tapered fork legs and aero rear spoiler
- Tapered 1-1/8? to 1.5? 7075 Aluminum steer tube
- Oversized crown construction bonded and keyed into the carbon crown
- Reinforced 6061 Aluminum 20mm Dropouts bonded and keys into the carbon legs
Material: Toray UD Carbon fiber
Steerer Material: 7075-T6 Aluminium – 6mm thick
Threadless steer tube: 1-1/8? top – 1.5? bottom
Integrated fork race built in for 45° bottom bearing
Steer tube length : 173mm
Dropouts: CNC Machined 6061-T6 Aluminium
Axle : 20mm Thru (112mm length suggested)
Axle to crown: 305mm
Offset: 31mm
Weight: 626 g / 22 oz
Colors: Matt UD Carbon Finish with Glossy Water Applied Graphics offered in 6 color options : White, Red, Blue, Sand, Slate or Neon Yellow,.
Gallery:
IKON BMX is distributed across Australia by Elite Cycle Imports (www.eciimports.com)
