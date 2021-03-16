ECITV Video: Victorian State Series at Warrnambool – Round 1

ECITV Video: 2021 AusCycling Victorian State Series at Warrnambool – Round 1

The video kicks off with a short montage to showcase the awesome facilities in Warrnambool. We captured the finals for the Masters Men, Superclass Women and Superclass Men and spoke with each of the class winners in the Main Report presented by Glenn Main.

Thanks to Glenn Main, Zac Main, Shane Jenkins and Brandan Bullows for their help. And a massive thanks to our viewers, and of course to the riders and volunteers that make these events possible.

