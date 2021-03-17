Product Spotlight: Pride Carbon Slik Forks

French brand Pride Racing Parts have been dominating in Europe these past couple of years and have been making a worldwide push. They already have some big names from the UCI Supercross scene running their products and they are making a hard push into the Asia Pacific region. They have set up distribution here in Australia with CTD Industries and signed three times New Zealand national champion Michael Bias to run their components.

Among their products are some slick carbon forks, yes I said slick, and I think their marketing team are geniuses as I’m wholly aware they planted that seed by calling their forks “Slik forks”.

The Slik forks are available in 20 & 24″ options with 10 or 20 mm dropouts, 1 1/8″ or tapered 1 1/8″ – 1.5″ steerer and gloss or matte finish.

Manufacturer’s Description

After 2 years of research and development Pride Racing introduces us this new carbon fork named SLIK.

Designed in one piece for greater reliability the Pride SLIK carbon fork has a sober and elegant design. Its 100% carbon HM Torray® T700S x T800S monobloc construction combined with its polymethacrylimide polymer internal structure makes it possible to increase the strength and solidity of the assembly.

Tested on the 2018 World Cup circuit with Jeremy Rencurel or Jeremy Bodzen

Technical Info

Characteristics :

Material : Torray® T700S x Torray® T800S carbon fiber with PMI Internal structure

Construction : 100% Carbon

Technical Characteristics :

Steerer tube thickness : 4,8mm

Steerer tube length : 175mm

Fork height : 358mm

Offset : 30mm

Aluminium sleeve for M18 x 1,5mm screw

Steerer tube non cutable

Tightening Torques:

IMPORTANT : Always use torque key

Compression bolt tightening : 3 Nm (Max)

Stem bolts tightening : 8 Nm (Max)

Dropouts x hub bolts : 8 Nm (Max)

WANT TO KNOW MORE?

The guys over at CTD Industries have taken on Pride distribution across Australia and offer the full range of Pride products.

Take a look at ctdindustries.com.au