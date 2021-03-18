Product Spotlight: 2021 Troy Lee D3 & D4 Helmets

Have you seen the 2021 Troy Lee bike helmet range yet? Yes that’s right, there’s a stack of new D3 and D4 colourways from TLD and, it’s probably no surprise but, they look pretty sweet. Don’t take my word for it, check them out for yourself.

D4 Carbon

D4…Redefining Everything

The Daytona, D2 and D3 series of helmets redefined the marriage between technology, safety and artistic design. The new Troy Lee Designs D4 is changing the game again.

Using TeXtreme® Spread Tow carbon fiber reinforcements in the shell of the new TLD D4 Carbon helmet has helped pare down the weight of the full-face helmet by almost 50 grams without sacrificing strength. Despite the loss in weight, we were able to strategically add EPS to increase strength and durability. Integrated MIPS Brain Protection System designed to reduce rotational motion transferred to the brain from angled impacts to the head. The new TLD D4’s package is rounded out with lightweight titanium D-rings, collarbone suspension system and quick release XT2 3D cheek pads and X-Static washable liner.

Specifications

MIPS brain protection system, reduces rotational forces to the brain in some crash scenarios

TeXtreme® Spread Tow carbon fiber shell

Three shell sizes to more accurately fit a variety of head sizes and rider ages, improving overall safety

Anatomical “3D” contoured cheek pads with emergency release system for EMS responders

Removable snap-in, washable comfort liner with Coolmax® and Dri-lex® moisture-wicking materials

Super light titanium D-rings save weight and have increased material tensile strength

1000g

CPSC 1203*, CE EN1078*, ASTM F1952-DH, ASTM 2032-BMX. *Varies by regional standards

Sizes

XS

SM

MD

LG

XL

2X

Corsa Sam Red

Graph Grey/Green

Lowrider Silver

Stealth Black/Silver

D4 Composite

Specifications

20 high-flow intake and exhaust ports for maximum ventilation

Added eps and new headform shape for improved impact performance

Full incremental sizing for greater range of fitment

Strategically placed interior chinbar shock pads for comfort and durability

Quick-release and contoured 3D cheek pads for emergency helmet removal

Purpose-built internal cavities for audio integration

Stainless steel chinstrap D-rings are light and strong

Includes TLD drawstring helmet sock

Exceeds bicycle certifications: CPSC 1203, CE EN 1078:2002+A1:2012 ASTM F1952-15, ASTM F2032-15, ASTM F2040-11

Not intended for use with motorized vehicles

Sizes

XS

SM

MD

LG

XL

2X

Exile Black

Graph Marine

Stealth Grey

D3 Fiberlite

Design and Function

D3 Fiberlite features many of the racing-derived features found on its top-shelf D3 Carbon and Composite siblings. The D3 Fiberlite sources a lightweight fiberglass shell with wind-tunnel proven aerodynamics and an efficient ventilation system. The Fiberlite also delivers a comfy, secure fit from its 3D cheek pads, as well as TLD’s signature styling and attention-grabbing graphics. Thanks to the D3 Fiberlite, the most decorated helmet in professional racing is now available for riders who crave factory performance.

Sizes

XS

SM

MD

LG

XL

2X

Anarchy Olive

Mono Black

Stealth Grey/Gum

Vertigo Blue/Red

Sizing Chart

Measuring your head with a fabric tape measure around the circumference of your head holding the tape just above your eyebrows and ears. 1″ = 25mm

Want to know more?

Check out troyleedesigns.com or lustyindustries.com.