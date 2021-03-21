ECITV – 100% BMX Racing Show: Episode 35 “Sweet Sesh”

In this episode, the one year anniversary of ECITV, we talk to Bobby Bike about his new album Life Behind Bars, we catch up with NZ National Champion Michael Bias, and we have a whole bunch of product news and events. Enjoy.

Bobby Bike Interview (Jump to 1:05)

Short version of the Interview with Bobby Bike about the Life Behind Bars album

Link for Full 20 min version: youtu.be/1yPQu05h6o0

New Stuff (Jump to 13:40)

Tanya Bailey celebrated her 40th Birthday – Happy Birthday from the ECITV crew

Tioga – Coming soon (USA summertime – our winter) Tioga Fastr 24 x 1.75

StayStrong Protein Shaker and Drink Bottles

Links: eciimports.com/stay-strong-protein-shaker eciimports.com/stay-strong-750mm-drink-bottle-with-straw~122026

Links: StayStrong Disc Brake Mounts Link: eciimports.com/?rf=kw&kw=stay+strong+disc+brake+mount

Replace an Echo Helmet Buckle video Link: youtu.be/4jXY7UHyUIw

ODI Heater Windbreaker Lightweight Packable Windbreaker Jacket has water resistant Perfect for layering up Sizes: Adult Small, Medium, Large, XL and XXL. Colours: Black with Red print or Grey with Black Print Link: bmxultra.com/news/product-spotlight-odi-heater-windbreaker/

TLD 2021 Bike Helmet range has been released. Includes D4 carbon, composite and the D3 Fiberlite It’s the 40th anniversary and the helmets look great. Link: bmxultra.com/news/product-spotlight-2021-troy-lee-d3-d4-helmets/



Bias Opinion (Jump to 20:30)

We catch up with New Zealand’s Elite Champion Michael Bias. We talk about his injuries, new sponsors, the win at the NZ championships and what’s coming up.

Events (Jump to 44:03)

NZ National Champs Sarah Walker was out having removed some hardware from a previous injury Challenge Class Results: our.sqorz.com/org/bmxnz/event/602cc44f961fe896fdf40b04/classes Championship Class Results: our.sqorz.com/org/bmxnz/event/600d01adc451bb5b092cc44f/classes Link: Watch back the live stream: youtube.com/watch?v=vbtZbPshZao&list=PLhjieFqAND3fi9dXCqxShI2_FWV3Hifh1

AusCycling Victorian State Series Warrnambool wrap up Check out the video: youtu.be/ibUqx2kCXGE Results: our.sqorz.com/org/wbool/event/60382ee0322509c8f76e48e5/classes



Thanks to everyone who contributed to this episode and a special thanks to ECI BMX, bmxultra.com and Supercross BMX Australia for their ongoing support. A massive shout out to our subscribers.

