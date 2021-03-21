    News

    ECITV – 100% BMX Racing Show: Episode 35 “Sweet Sesh”

    In this episode, the one year anniversary of ECITV, we talk to Bobby Bike about his new album Life Behind Bars, we catch up with NZ National Champion Michael Bias, and we have a whole bunch of product news and events. Enjoy.

    Bobby Bike Interview (Jump to 1:05)

    • Short version of the Interview with Bobby Bike about the Life Behind Bars album
    • Link for Full 20 min version: youtu.be/1yPQu05h6o0

    New Stuff (Jump to 13:40)

    Bias Opinion (Jump to 20:30)

    We catch up with New Zealand’s Elite Champion Michael Bias. We talk about his injuries, new sponsors, the win at the NZ championships and what’s coming up.

    Events (Jump to 44:03)

     

    Thanks to everyone who contributed to this episode and a special thanks to ECI BMX, bmxultra.com and Supercross BMX Australia for their ongoing support. A massive shout out to our subscribers.

    Got some feedback?
    We’d love to hear from you! Good or bad, as Gary says we’re big boys, we can take it. Email ecitv@bmxultra.com

    Like what you see?
    Make sure you show your love, like it, comment, subscribe, and share it with your friends

    Visit ecitv.com.aubmxultra.com and eciimports.com.

    Share Button
    |

    Posted in: News