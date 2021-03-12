Product Spotlight: ODI Heater Windbreaker

The ODI Heater Windbreaker may not make you faster on the track but will certainly make you more comfortable and look better than your competition. The timing of it’s release couldn’t be better now that things seem to be cooling down around here.

Manufacturer’s Description

ODI Independent Lightweight Packable Windbreaker Jacket has water resistant 82gm 100% polyester body fabric with a zip front closure, scuba neck, mesh lined 3 panel hood, and welt pockets. Soft to the touch, versatile, and great for layering, this lightweight windbreaker packs easily and is great for all weather conditions. Perfect for warming up at the track or the start of those cold morning rides.

Sizes: Adult Small, Medium, Large, XL and XXL.

Colours: Black with Red print or Grey with Black Print

Gallery

