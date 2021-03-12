Product Spotlight: Tangent Pro Split II Stem

Tangent products have established themselves as an industry leader and give plenty back to the sport, supporting numerous riders and events. Tangent products are available in Australia through our friends over at CTD Industries. They carry the full range of products and it’s quite impressive.

I’ve noticed of late that Tangent stems are becoming more popular in the circles I move in. So it was time to take a look at why. I mean it’s a great looking stem and all, but there must be more to it than that. Designed and made in the USA, CNC machined 6061 T6 Alloy and if that’s not enough for you there’s a Ti Bolt option for them too.

If you’re looking for a 1″ stem or an oversized stem with a 32.2 clamp? Tangent offer them too.

Manufacturer’s Description

Redesigned for 2020

6061 T6 Aluminum

Made in the USA

Sizes:

Suits 1 1/8″ steerer

40mm

45mm

49mm

53mm

57mm

60mm

Colours:

Black

Red

Blue

Gold

Gun-Metal

Purple

Description:

Stack Height – 30mm Rise – 15mm

Optional Ti Stem Bolts:

Titanium Stem Bolts

M8x1.125x25mm – 84g – 6 Tapered Bolts Included

Fit all Tangent 1-1/8″ Stems and Most Popular Brands – Check Thread Pitch Before Ordering

WANT TO KNOW MORE?

The guys over at CTD Industries have taken on Tangent Products distribution across Australia and offer the full range of Tangent products.

Take a look at ctdindustries.com.au