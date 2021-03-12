Product Spotlight: Tangent Pro Split II Stem
Tangent products have established themselves as an industry leader and give plenty back to the sport, supporting numerous riders and events. Tangent products are available in Australia through our friends over at CTD Industries. They carry the full range of products and it’s quite impressive.
I’ve noticed of late that Tangent stems are becoming more popular in the circles I move in. So it was time to take a look at why. I mean it’s a great looking stem and all, but there must be more to it than that. Designed and made in the USA, CNC machined 6061 T6 Alloy and if that’s not enough for you there’s a Ti Bolt option for them too.
If you’re looking for a 1″ stem or an oversized stem with a 32.2 clamp? Tangent offer them too.
Manufacturer’s Description
Redesigned for 2020
- 6061 T6 Aluminum
- Made in the USA
Sizes:
Suits 1 1/8″ steerer
- 40mm
- 45mm
- 49mm
- 53mm
- 57mm
- 60mm
Colours:
- Black
- Red
- Blue
- Gold
- Gun-Metal
- Purple
Description:
Stack Height – 30mm Rise – 15mm
Optional Ti Stem Bolts:
Titanium Stem Bolts
M8x1.125x25mm – 84g – 6 Tapered Bolts Included
Fit all Tangent 1-1/8″ Stems and Most Popular Brands – Check Thread Pitch Before Ordering
WANT TO KNOW MORE?
The guys over at CTD Industries have taken on Tangent Products distribution across Australia and offer the full range of Tangent products.
Take a look at ctdindustries.com.au
Posted in: News