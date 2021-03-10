ECITV – 100% BMX Racing Show: Episode 34 “Sabotage”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">?</span>

In this episode of ECITV we feature the Sam Willoughby UCI facility in Adelaide, the unveiling of the Caroline Buchanan mural, Tioga’s Weeny seat, Fate Products Rat Rod frames and some upcoming events and results.

General Discussion

Sam Willoughby BMX Facility 5 years since the first financial commitment, now breaking dirt The State Government and the Cities of Marion and Onkaparinga have committed funding towards the development for a $5.8 million Union Cycliste Internationale track in Southern Adelaide UCI Track with 5 metre and 8 metre start hills Will be the new home of both the Cove BMX and Happy Valley BMX Clubs

Caroline Buchanan unveiling of Caroline Buchanan’s mural…the girls were selected to help Caroline out for national woman’s day!

Rim tape & veloplugs set up video We discuss the benefits and include the video at the end of the show. bmxultra.com/news/tech-talk-the-ultimate-rim-tape-set-up/

Fate Products Rad Rod frames Cromo and Alloy – both have tapered headset and 20/15/10mm dropouts and super light weight. Mostly pro sizes for now Mini interview on bmxultra.com bmxultra.com/news/product-spotlight-fate-products-rat-rod-bmx-frames/

Tioga Weeny Pivotal Seat Tioga dubbed it the “Anti-seat” bmxultra.com/news/product-spotlight-tioga-weeny-pivotal-seat/

Tioga Comp 3 tire in black wall will be discontinued and only tan wall available

Support the Brendon Marshall needs a Ramp – GO FUND ME Former BMXer fighting cancer can’t walk far and needs a ramp installed. They are 2340 into a 3000 target. gofundme.com/f/brendo-needs-a-ramp



Events

Canberra NSW/ACT state series race Results: our.sqorz.com/org/cbmx/event/60188233d79c6bff32af6bab/classes

Cross Keys has hosted Round 2 of SA State series Results: our.sqorz.com/org/crosskeys/event/602d07e760634ca777397d69/classes

AusCycling Victorian State Series will kick off in Warrnambool next Sunday March 14. We’ll be there and bring you some footage and interview



Thanks to everyone who contributed to this episode and a special thanks to ECI BMX, bmxultra.com and Supercross BMX Australia for their ongoing support. A massive shout out to our subscribers.

Got some feedback?

We’d love to hear from you! Good or bad, as Gary says we’re big boys, we can take it. Email ecitv@bmxultra.com

Like what you see?

Make sure you show your love, like it, comment, subscribe, and share it with your friends

Visit ecitv.com.au, bmxultra.com and eciimports.com.