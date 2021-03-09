Echo Quick Release Buckles are the perfect upgrade for any helmet, replacing the D-shackles that are often difficult to use with gloves on. The Quick Release Buckle can be operated with one hand. It’s also very easy to install, as you will see in this video.

This “How to: Replace an Echo Quick Release Helmet Buckle” video shows the complete process to replacing the helmet clip with a new one.

The process includes

removing an old Echo Quick Release Helmet Buckle with a pair of pointy nose pliers

installing a new one from scratch.

All you need is a set of pointy nose pliers.