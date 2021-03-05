Product Spotlight: Flite Fright BMX Pad Set

After four decades of BMX racing there’s one thing I can’t let go of, pad sets. It’s been years since the simple three piece pad set was a safety requirement for BMX racing. Despite recent return to the freestyle scene across many brands it’s still quite rare to see these on a modern race bike today.

Flite, the go to guys for pad sets, have released a new limited run of the Flite Fright BMX Pad Set. The familiar Misfits skull on black pads for my bike is beyond temptation. Sure, it’s not going to reduce the weight, make it faster, or even stiffer, but will share a little more about me. I know I’m not going to be the only one!

Manufacturer’s Description

Horror business! The Flite Fright pads bring the “Crimson Ghost” back from the undead and bring life to any bike. All-over skulls pattern with a standout red ghoul to find your way out. Cut, sewn, printed and assembled by Flite BMX in the USA.

3 Piece Set includes:

12″ Frame Pad. Measure your frame and choose your frame pad size.

Classic Bar Pad. 9″ long to fit the most common size BMX bars. Fits 5/8″ – 3/4″ diameter cross bars

12 3/4″ stem pad. Length includes tails.

Limited quantities. Grab one before they’re gone.

Skulls donuts sold separately. Hand for display only.

Want to know more?

Visit flitebmx.com