Product Spotlight: Excess Components XLC Wheelsets

Excess Components have announced the release of their new range of wheelsets. The three levels available allow the wheels to fit your budget. While Excess’s last range of complete wheels didn’t set the world on fire, they did offer a reliable and cheap alternative to custom wheel builds.

The XLC wheel range is a whole new approach. A rebuild from the ground up that has the potential to really change things up for Excess.

What makes the XLC wheelsets different is their flexibility. The front hub can be converted from 10 to 20mm with an additional adapter. The v-brake configured wheels can also be converted to disc brake with an additional brake rotor adapter.

Manufacturer’s Description

We have 3 different wheel options to fit your needs for any level of racing. The XLC-1 wheels are the perfect upgrade for your race bike to lighten up your wheels and have a solid set up. The XLC-2 wheels features lightweight alloy rims with a Pro level rear cassette hub with 360 points of engagement, and the XLC-3 Carbon Fiber wheels are our top of the line, Elite level wheel set with 3K Carbon Rims and the high end 360 Points of Engagement in the rear cassette hub.

On all of our Wheels in the 3 XLC lines, we also feature the ability for you to purchase an adapter to be able to upgrade the rear hub by adding a brake rotor adapter and convert the hub to use a disc brake. Also for the wheels in all the XLC lines, the front hub can be converted from 3/8″ to 20mm on the 20 Pro Lite / Pro and 24″ Pro Models with the purchases of an additional adaptor.

XLC-3 IS OUR TOP OF THE LINE WHEELSETS

Featuring our new Excess 3K Carbon Fiber rim in a high gloss carbon finish, featuring angled and eyeleted nipple holes, a brakeless front surface rim, brake track rear rim. Laced up with the Pro level Rear hub that features 360 points of engagement in a 3 pawls with 5 fin claws clutch system. Other Key features include upgradable Disc brake compatible rear hubs on all wheels and on both of the Pro Lite/Pro Wheelset options, you can also upgrade with an 20mm Front hub Adapter.

3 SIZES ARE OFFERED IN THE XLC-3 CARBON WHEELSETS LINE UP

XLC-3 451 WHEELSETS Mini/Expert

20×1-1/8″-1-3/8″

22mm width

XLC-3 406 WHEELSETS Pro Lite/Pro

20×1.50″-1.75″

32mm width

XLC-3 507 WHEELSETS Pro Lite/Pro Cruiser

24×1.50″-1.75″

30mm width

XLC-2 IS OUR PRO LEVEL WHEELSETS

Featuring a 360 points of engagement rear hub, with a 3 pawls with 5 fin claws system, offering some serious clutch grabbing, letting you put all the power down when needed. These hubs are laced up on our 6061-T6 Alloy rims, with optimized internal geometry for optimal strength. Other Key features include an upgradable Disc brake compatible rear hub on the 20” and 24” Pro Lite/Pro Wheelsets. Also on these sizes, you can upgrade the front hub with an 20mm Front hub Adapter for 20mm dropout forks.

3 SIZES ARE OFFERED IN THE XLC-2 ALLOY WHEELSETS LINE UP

XLC-2 451 WHEELSETS Mini/Expert

20×1-1/8″-1-3/8″

19.5mm width

XLC-2 406 WHEELSETS Pro Lite/Pro

20×1.50″-1.75″

28mm width

XLC-2 507 WHEELSETS Pro Lite/Pro Cruiser

24×1.50″-1.75″

28mm width

XLC-1 IS OUR PERFECT WHEELSETS SET WHEN YOU ARE READY TO UPGRADE YOUR BIKE TO HAVE A LIGHT, RACE PROVEN WHEELSET.

Our Lightweight 6061-T6 Alloy rims are paired up with sealed bearing hubs and our rear cassette hub featuring a 3 pawls with 24 Ratchets, making up for a 72 points of engagement system. Other Key features include upgradable Disc brake compatible rear hubs on all wheels and on both of the Pro Lite/Pro Wheelests options, you can also upgrade with an 20mm Front hub Adapter.

3 SIZES ARE OFFERED IN THE XLC-1 ALLOY WHEELSETS LINE UP

XLC-1 451 WHEELSETS Mini/Expert

20×1-1/8″-1-3/8″

19.5mm width

XLC-1 406 WHEELSETS Pro Lite/Pro

20×1.50″-1.75″

28mm width

XLC-1 507 WHEELSETS Pro Lite/Pro Cruiser

24×1.50″-1.75″

28mm width

What to know more?

You can check find out more at ECIBMX or Excess Components