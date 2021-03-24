Product Spotlight: 2021 Troy Lee Sprint & Sprint Ultra Gear

Last week we ran a spotlight on the 2021 Troy Lee D3 & D4 helmet range, this week they’ve released the 2021 Sprint and Sprint Ultra gear. The latest in their race pants and jerseys that can be seen in action being worn by some of the biggest names in BMX racing; Alise Willoughby, Anthony Dean, Lauren Reynolds and many more.

Sprint Jerseys

Already without rival in the number of professional Downhill and BMX race wins collected over the years, the Sprint returns. Focusing on how the kit fits and feels on the bike, a redesigned neck collar has been added along with revised articulation points and lighter, more durable materials in the pants. All helping to make the Sprint kit even more race ready.

Sizes: Adult Small to XXL

SPECIFICATIONS

Race Fit – Athletic torso looser cut than Precision Fit, tapered sleeve and traditional length

100% lightweight polyester fabric with moisture wicking/quick dry properties

Revised neck line and sleeve placement use SE-PRO moto jersey design features for increased freedom of movement and comfort

Front and side panel seams wrap to the front for increased comfort and style

Drop tail rear ensures jersey stays tucked in

Triangulated sleeve cuff panels keep sleeves from rotating around to reduce bunching and discomfort

Fabric is certified Bluesign® approved

Sprint Pants

Already without rival in the number of professional Downhill and BMX race wins collected over the years, the Sprint wont make things any easier for the competition. Focusing on how the kit fits and feels on the bike we have revised articulation points and used lighter, more durable materials in the pants and shorts. All helping to make the Sprint kit even more race ready.

Sizes: 28-40

SPECIFICATIONS

TLD Race Fit – Mid-rise waist, roomier cut with a balance of performance and durability

90% Polyester/10% Spandex construction is both lightweight and durable

Redesigned knee zone features a slimmer profile without inhibiting protection while permitting improved articulation for better movement and pedaling capabilities

More durable stretch fabric across the quads and around the rear of the shorts provide additional abrasion resistance in the event of a crash

Optimized rear mesh panels along the calves improve range of motion while increasing ventilation

Increased resistance to chain abrasion through sonic welded thermo skin applied to the lower right inside ankle

New side waist adjusters with Velcro inset into the body of the waist band allow for fit adjustments to be quick and unobtrusive

Zipper flap design keeps mud and debris out

Single TLD embossed low profile snap button that wont get hung up on your jersey; Velcro backing ensures jersey stays tucked-in

Two strategically placed zipper pockets; 1 on the upper left leg, 1 positioned on the lower right hamstring area

Tapered lower leg design keeps pant away from chain/seat stays

Race fit engineered to accommodate base layer protection while maintaining maximum freedom of movement and pedaling

Fabric is certified asBluesignapproved

Sprint Ultra Jerseys

FIRST THERE WAS SPRINT, NOW THERE IS SPRINT ULTRA, THE ULTRA PERFORMANCE RACE PROVEN RACE JERSEY. OLYMPIC BMX MEDALS OR WORLD CUP DOWNHILL MEDALS-THIS JERSEY MAKES YOU FAST.

Sizes: Adult Small to XXL

SPECIFICATIONS

Precision Fit

Blue Sign Certified TLD Ultra Knit with Laser Perforated Ventilaton

Critical Welding Construction

Wicking & Quick Dry Finishes

Mesh Under Arm Panel Ventilation

Squared Collar

Drop Tail Hem

Stretch Gussets at the Sleeve Opening

Welded Seams on Chest/Back/Sleeves/Side Panels

Sprint Ultra Pants

FIRST THERE WAS SPRINT, NOW THERE IS SPRINT ULTRA, THE ULTRA PERFORMANCE RACE PROVEN RACE PANT. OLYMPIC BMX MEDALS OR WORLD CUP DOWNHILL MEDALS-THIS PANT MAKES YOU FAST.

Sizes: 30-38

SPECIFICATIONS

Precision Fit

Blue Sign Certified TLD Ultra Tech

Cowhide Leather for Chain Abrasion

Single side ziper pocket on leg

Self-Fabric Waist Adjusters

Zipper Fly with Snap Closure

“Troy Lee Designs” Heat Transfer on Legs and Back Waistband

TLD Shield Heat Transfer on Knee

DWR Finish

Contoured Waistband

Laser Perforated Ventilation

