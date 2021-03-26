Product Spotlight: Pride Newton Junior and Elite Pedals

Are you in the market for some flat pedals for racing or training? French brand Pride Racing Parts have teamed up with Aussie distributors CTD Industries to bring their full product range to Australia.

No matter what size foot you have Pride have you covered with their Pride Newton Junior pedals for those with smaller feet or the Pride Newton Elite pedals for bigger feet.

They offer everything you could want from a high end platform pedal

Great price

High quality CNC machined body and chromo heat treated axle

Sealed bearings

Replaceable pins

Light weight

Colour options

Manufacturer’s Description

The PRIDE RACING NEWTON JUNIOR pedals have been specifically developed for KIDS. They are extremely robust thanks to their chromoly heat treated steel axle, and are characterized by their concave perforated platform, which accommodates 10 pins per face removable and replaceable, offering maximum grip under the sole.

The platform is fully CNC machined to gain maximum weight, only 317 grams on the scale. Which is one of the lightest pedals on the market

The PRIDE RACING NEWTON ELITE pedals have been specifically developed for riders looking for optimum grip in all circumstances.

Their 100mm wide and 112mm long platform is fully CNC machined. They are extremely robust thanks to their chromoly heat treated steel axle, and are characterized by their concave perforated platform, which accommodates 10 pins per removable and replaceable face, offering maximum grip under the sole.

The platform is fully CNC machined to gain maximum weight, only 327 grams on the scale

WANT TO KNOW MORE?

The guys over at CTD Industries have taken on Pride distribution across Australia and offer the full range of Pride products.

Take a look at ctdindustries.com.au