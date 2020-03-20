How To Install Square Tapered BMX Cranks Video
How to install square tapered BMX cranks is a video to compliment our how to remove square tapered BMX cranks video.
To some it might be one of the more simple things you can do to a bike but others may not have seen it done or are not so confident.
Hopefully this video will demonstrate just how simple it’s done.
Required tools
- A socket or allen key to tighten the crank axle
- A spanner or allen key to tighten your back wheel
We hope you find the video useful.
If you want us to create a how to video for any particular task, BMX related of course, just let us know via email at videos@bmxultra.com.
