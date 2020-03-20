    News

    How To Install Square Tapered BMX Cranks Video

    How to install square tapered BMX cranks is a video to compliment our how to remove square tapered BMX cranks video.

    To some it might be one of the more simple things you can do to a bike but others may not have seen it done or are not so confident.

    Hopefully this video will demonstrate just how simple it’s done.

    Required tools

    • A socket or allen key to tighten the crank axle
    • A spanner or allen key to tighten your back wheel

    We hope you find the video useful.

