    ECITV – 100% BMX Racing Show: Episode 2 “Breaking Bad”

    We got together with Gary from ECI Imports and recorded our second ECITV Episode. Make sure you check it out.

    We’ve fixed the audio problems!

    General discussion

    • What to do during the Coronavirus. Be safe! oh and watch ECITV videos…we insist!
    • Our new website ecitv.com.au
    • Our email address actually is ecitv@bmxultra.com Gary
    • New segments coming up
      • We have coordinated correspondents from Tas, SA, NSW and Qld and will be waiting for racing to recommence to start bringing upcoming events from around the country
      • Dad Joke Battle: Shaun Collins will challenge some big names in the BMX scene to a dad joke battle, its possible his first challenger will be Max Cairns
      • School of Hard Knox: Tech talk with the Yoda of BMX Paul Knox. Share his knowledge he will.

    Show Us Ya Bike

    • We take a look at some rider submitted bike photos. And award our first official winner.
    • This will be an ongoing segment and we will have some prizes for this in the future so get snapping.

    Special Guest: Ryan Whitling

    • Ryan entered the sport of BMX in his late 30’s, we asked him what it was that attracted him to the sport and what’s keeping him motivated despite a horrific crash and injury.

    Got some feedback?

    • We’d love to hear from you! Good or bad, as Gary says we’re big boys, we can take it. Email ecitv@bmxultra.com

    Bloopers

    • When Shane and Gary get together you can be sure there will be some laughs, and always bound to be some bloopers

    Like what you see?

    • Make sure you show your love, like it, comment, subscribe, and share it with your friends

    Make sure you visit bmxultra.com and eciimports.com.

