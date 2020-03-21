ECITV – 100% BMX Racing Show: Episode 2 “Breaking Bad”

We got together with Gary from ECI Imports and recorded our second ECITV Episode. Make sure you check it out.

We’ve fixed the audio problems!

General discussion

What to do during the Coronavirus. Be safe! oh and watch ECITV videos…we insist!

Our new website ecitv.com.au

Our email address actually is ecitv@bmxultra.com Gary

New segments coming up We have coordinated correspondents from Tas, SA, NSW and Qld and will be waiting for racing to recommence to start bringing upcoming events from around the country Dad Joke Battle: Shaun Collins will challenge some big names in the BMX scene to a dad joke battle, its possible his first challenger will be Max Cairns School of Hard Knox: Tech talk with the Yoda of BMX Paul Knox. Share his knowledge he will.



Show Us Ya Bike

We take a look at some rider submitted bike photos. And award our first official winner.

This will be an ongoing segment and we will have some prizes for this in the future so get snapping.

Special Guest: Ryan Whitling

Ryan entered the sport of BMX in his late 30’s, we asked him what it was that attracted him to the sport and what’s keeping him motivated despite a horrific crash and injury.

Got some feedback?

We’d love to hear from you! Good or bad, as Gary says we’re big boys, we can take it. Email ecitv@bmxultra.com

Bloopers

When Shane and Gary get together you can be sure there will be some laughs, and always bound to be some bloopers

Like what you see?

Make sure you show your love, like it, comment, subscribe, and share it with your friends

Make sure you visit bmxultra.com and eciimports.com.