ECITV – 100% BMX Racing Show: Episode 2 “Breaking Bad”
We got together with Gary from ECI Imports and recorded our second ECITV Episode. Make sure you check it out.
We’ve fixed the audio problems!
General discussion
- What to do during the Coronavirus. Be safe! oh and watch ECITV videos…we insist!
- Our new website ecitv.com.au
- Our email address actually is ecitv@bmxultra.com Gary
- New segments coming up
- We have coordinated correspondents from Tas, SA, NSW and Qld and will be waiting for racing to recommence to start bringing upcoming events from around the country
- Dad Joke Battle: Shaun Collins will challenge some big names in the BMX scene to a dad joke battle, its possible his first challenger will be Max Cairns
- School of Hard Knox: Tech talk with the Yoda of BMX Paul Knox. Share his knowledge he will.
Show Us Ya Bike
- We take a look at some rider submitted bike photos. And award our first official winner.
- This will be an ongoing segment and we will have some prizes for this in the future so get snapping.
Special Guest: Ryan Whitling
- Ryan entered the sport of BMX in his late 30’s, we asked him what it was that attracted him to the sport and what’s keeping him motivated despite a horrific crash and injury.
Got some feedback?
- We’d love to hear from you! Good or bad, as Gary says we’re big boys, we can take it. Email ecitv@bmxultra.com
Bloopers
- When Shane and Gary get together you can be sure there will be some laughs, and always bound to be some bloopers
Like what you see?
- Make sure you show your love, like it, comment, subscribe, and share it with your friends
Make sure you visit bmxultra.com and eciimports.com.
Posted in: News