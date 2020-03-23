Rizen Unlimited Phaze 1 & Force race pants

Paul Knox is one of the most experienced riders in BMX racing today, he has deep roots in the BMX industry and he’s one of our most active team riders. When it came to getting a thorough and unbiased opinion in a review it was a no brainer, Paul was the man for the job. He’s been running the Rizen pants for some time it was very interesting reading his feedback. We hope you enjoy it.

As of late, the choice of BMX specific race pants has never been greater – instead of bulky motorcycle hand-me-down designs, modern BMX pants are now being tailored specifically for BMX racing. One of the design themes that has been prevalent in this evolution is that materials have been getting thinner and lighter; now this isn’t a bad thing especially on a stinking hot day, but I for one have always been a bit wary of crashing in some ultra light designs. For the rider that prefers a sturdier construction, there’s a modern alternative to meets your needs.

Rizen Unlimited, although a new name to most, is a company that actually has deep BMX roots. Feeding off these roots, and designed with input from riders, they have released two designs, the Phaze 1 and the Force, both of which we’ve had the opportunity to run. These are constructed using traditional strong but light-weight nylon for the main areas of abrasion, but with a plethora of stretch panels where they’re needed for BMX.

Unusually though for one company, the two models are very different in style/fit.

The Phase 1 are slim fitting, with a tapered leg. With a ratcheting buckle, and 2 hip adjusters, you can get these to fit like a glove. I’ve been using these as my primary race pants this season, and the comfort is outstanding. They’ve also been on the receiving end of a few good crashes…but they’ve held up well and still look as good as new.

The Force are a fuller cut; Rizen call them a standard fit, but compared to most they run baggy. Now that’s not a bad thing either for a few reasons. I run these a lot for practice – that’s when I’m running my heavy protective gear and the extra room is great with thick knee pads and full coverage shin guards. These were also the pants I grabbed for the last 40+ degree race day; the extra air circulation really cut down the sweat. And then, let’s face it, super slim race gear doesn’t suit or simply fit every body shape… these will fit pretty much anybody.

Here’s the complete specs

Phaze 1 Pants

The Rizen “Phaze 1” series is our entry level race gear for the budget conscious whilst maintaining quality and style. These pants are rider designed and tested and are made specifically for BMX and MTB. These SLIM FIT pants are at home on the track, and trails; and has already seen its share of podiums.

FEATURES

// These slim fit pants are designed specific BMX and MTB.

// Race cut chassis with an athletic fit for reduced bunching and excess bulk and weight

// The athletic fit to gives you maximum mobility whilst in the power position, jump position, starting position and cornering

// Ultra lightweight, breathable 4-way stretch performance fabric used for resistance free mobility and comfort

// Special 4-way stretch fabric on the lower leg to reduce bucking and to avoid catching pants in the chain

// Lightweight 3d rubber compound knee badges

// Large wrap-around rear yoke stretch panel for unrivaled fit and support

// Anti-slip waist closure system to keep your privates in place on those hard landings

// Silicon grip inside the waistline to grip your jersey

// Hip adjusters on both hips for that perfect fit and firmness

// These pants are lightweight, comfortable and functional

Available in adult sizes 28 to 38 and youth 20 to 28

Colour options include Black/Red, Black/White, Marone/White, White/Black and Black/Hi-Viz

RRP: $139.99

Force Pants

The Rizen “FORCE” series is our entry level race gear for the budget conscious whilst maintaining quality and style.

The “Force” pants are our all-round entry level versions of the “Phaze 1” series. These pants are a REGULAR FIT that is a bit more baggy than the original “Phaze 1 Bicycle” series. If you like your pants a bit baggy for more room to move, or you need extra room to run protective gear under your pants, these pants are popular amongst BMX, MX or MTB.

FEATURES

// These regular fit pants are popular all-round pants for BMX, MX, and MTB.

// Race cut chassis with an athletic fit

// The athletic fit to gives you maximum mobility whilst in the power position, jump position, starting position and cornering

// Ultra lightweight, breathable 4-way stretch performance fabric used for resistance free mobility and comfort

// Special 4-way stretch fabric on the lower leg to reduce bucking and to avoid catching pants in the chain

// Lightweight 3d rubber compound knee badges

// Large wrap-around rear yoke stretch panel for unrivaled fit and support

// Anti-slip waist closure system to keep your privates in place on those hard landings

// Silicon grip inside the waistline to grip your jersey

// Hip adjusters on both hips for that perfect fit and firmness

// These pants are lightweight, comfortable and functional

Available in adult sizes 28 to 38 and youth 20 to 28

Colour options include White/Black, Black/Teal, Purple/Whit, Navy/Hi-Viz, Marone/White, Blue/Black and Black/White

RRP: $149.99

Rating 19/20

Value for money: 5/5 Weight: 4.5/5 Functionality: 4.5/5 Looks/Finish: 5/5

Comments

When looking for great value for money in a race pant it would be hard to go by Australia’s own Rizen. Built to handle the abuse of BMX racing and not hurt your bank account.

A little heavier than some of the other pants on the market but when you are looking for something that’s going to last it’s worth it.

Great pants that provide protection, comfort and a full range of moment. They just need to open up the product range to provide sizes that allow for those of us more interested in riding than watching our waistlines.

The Rizen pants are high quality, look great and come in a wide range of colours. You would expect to pay a whole lot more.

If you are in the market for a set of race pants, Rizen has a number of options to suit your needs with a large range of colours and at a great price. Make sure you check them out.

Don’t forget to follow Rizen on instagram: rizenunlimited_bike and check out their website at rizenunlimited.com.

As they say “Fast Times At Rizen.”