Hurstbidge Show & Shine 2019 August 25

The Hurstbridge Show and Shine is on Sunday 25 August. It’s one of Australia’s premier Show and Shine events that’s attracted the likes of BMX legends Bob Haro and Harry Leary. It’s a part of the Hurstbridge Wattle Festival which has a massive program of activities for the whole family including

Steam train rides between Hurstbridge and Eltham

Free double-decker bus ride

Music, roving entertainment, face painting, buskers, balloon artists

Animal nursery

Free miniature train rides for children.

Art Exhibitions

Best of Fest – music competition

Treasure hunt

Market Stalls and Night Market

Live music throughout the village

CFA watering the steam train and Information display

And a whole lot more

This years show categories are

Best vintage … pre 1980

Best old school… 1980 -1989

Best mid school …1990 – 1999

Best new school … 2000 to present

Best freestyle … all years

Best budget build …all years

Best cruiser .. all years

Best survivor

Best pit / mini

Best display

People’s choice

Best dragster

Best custom

Best rat ride

Best of show

Show Directions

Show is at the end of Graysharpes Rd, (off Arthurs Creek Rd) Hurstbridge.

Set up from 8:00am.

Registration from 8:00am

Raffle draw will be drawn after trophy presentation from 2:30pm

For more information check out the event page on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/groups/243694222406564/