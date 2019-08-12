Hurstbidge Show & Shine 2019 August 25
The Hurstbridge Show and Shine is on Sunday 25 August. It’s one of Australia’s premier Show and Shine events that’s attracted the likes of BMX legends Bob Haro and Harry Leary. It’s a part of the Hurstbridge Wattle Festival which has a massive program of activities for the whole family including
- Steam train rides between Hurstbridge and Eltham
- Free double-decker bus ride
- Music, roving entertainment, face painting, buskers, balloon artists
- Animal nursery
- Free miniature train rides for children.
- Art Exhibitions
- Best of Fest – music competition
- Treasure hunt
- Market Stalls and Night Market
- Live music throughout the village
- CFA watering the steam train and Information display
- And a whole lot more
This years show categories are
Best vintage … pre 1980
Best old school… 1980 -1989
Best mid school …1990 – 1999
Best new school … 2000 to present
Best freestyle … all years
Best budget build …all years
Best cruiser .. all years
Best survivor
Best pit / mini
Best display
People’s choice
Best dragster
Best custom
Best rat ride
Best of show
Show Directions
Show is at the end of Graysharpes Rd, (off Arthurs Creek Rd) Hurstbridge.
Set up from 8:00am.
Registration from 8:00am
Raffle draw will be drawn after trophy presentation from 2:30pm
For more information check out the event page on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/groups/243694222406564/
Posted in: News