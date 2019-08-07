bmxultra.com’s Online Gear Calculators Updated

Since launching the bmxultra.com Reverse Look Up Gear Calculator a week ago we’ve refined it to make it easier to use and added Decimal gears as a display option (this was done an ode to @Snapongreen).

New to the Reverse Look Up Gear Calculator

V0.9 7 August 2019

Added the option to see the Rennen Decimal gear options

V0.8 4 August 2019

Add gear range selection

V0.75 3 August 2019

Merge Brand and Model filters to simplify the interface

V0.7 2 August 2019

Select/Deselect all options in filters

V0.6 1 August 2019

Add more tires to bring in line with the full range available on the bmxultra.com gear calculator.

We will continue to push forward with developing this calculator so expect more updates in the near future.

Click here to visit the Reverse Look Up Gear Calculator

The original online Gear Calculator has also had an update. We’ve added the Answer Carve 20 x 1 1/8″ and 20 x 1 3/8″ options as requested by a bunch of people recently. A big thanks to John Sawyer at Answer for providing the details to make this possible.

It looks like we’re going to be busy adding Decimal gears to this calculator too some time in the near future, keep your eyes out for that one.

Click here to visit the original bmxultra.com Gear Calculator