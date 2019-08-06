  • BMX Gear Calculator iPhone/iPad app

Product Spotlight: Supercross BMX Retro Pad Set

Supercross BMX are continuing with their 30th anniversary celebrations, this time it’s with a limited run of Supercross Pad Sets which are targeted at SX250 and SX450 owners, but a must have for Supercross fans and collectors. Pad sets might be a thing of the past, having almost completely vanished from the BMX landscape, but we predict these are going to be hot items if the retro tees and jerseys are anything to go by.

Manufacturer’s Description

Hard to believe that the BMX Padset used to be such a personal touch on your race bike. The Factory riders had Factory Pads, seemed like everyone else always had a plain colored pad.

We made a limited run of Supercross BMX pads back in 92′ or 93′ who can remember, we made 200 Black, 25 Cyan Blue and 25 Red. Well now almost 30 years later we are having Flite duplicate that run. And adding in a few of the always sought after, but only made  for team riders White.

If you have one of our old Supercross BMX frames and have been looking for Supercross BMX Pads ( I saw a set on Ebay the other day for $800 WTF? ) or got one of our new SX450 frames, or you are waiting on the new SX250 to be released, we have a limited run of pads for you.

Great for a clean look or for getting creative on your own.

Supercross BMX SX250 and SX450 Chromoly frame fit.

Made in the USA by Flite BMX. With the original films. Just as it was done 30 years ago.

Comes with:

  • 9″ Handlebar Pad
  • 12″ Frame Pad
  • 15″ Long stem pad

Estimated Ship Date from Flite is 9/18/2019

Contact your favourite Supercross Dealer and order yours today

This is our growing list of currently active resellers. If your favourite bike shop isn’t listed here ask them to get in touch with us and we can get you what you need.

StoreEmailPhonePostcodeState
Blackman Bicyclesinfo@blackmanbicycles.com.au02 9621 81582148NSW
Crankd Cyclesmattj@crankdcycles.com(07) 47 285 8384814Qld
Rainbow Cycleworxrainbowcycleworx@gmail.com(07) 5502 69564212Qld
Edge Cycleworksedgecycleworks@optusnet.com.au(07) 4052 11644870Qld
Oxley Cyclesoxleycycles@westnet.com.au0418 199 7534073Qld
Daktari Sportsnick@daktarisport.com.au(08) 8724 80135290SA
RJPBMXrjpbmx@outlook.com0421 569 4953429Vic
Trail And Tracktatcycles_sales@hotmail.com0414 633 1893074Vic
YVC BMXbmx@yarravalleycycles.com(03) 9735 14833140Vic
District Cycle Storebrett@districtcyclestore.com.au03 5918 09763810Vic
Freedom Wheelsmark@freedomwheelscycles.com0403 760 8516163WA
Guildford Cyclesguildfordcycles@westnet.com.au9279 56136076WA
Midland Cyclesmidcyc@yahoo.com.au9250 63306056WA

Visit: www.supercrossbmx.com.au

