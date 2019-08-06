Product Spotlight: Supercross BMX Retro Pad Set

Supercross BMX are continuing with their 30th anniversary celebrations, this time it’s with a limited run of Supercross Pad Sets which are targeted at SX250 and SX450 owners, but a must have for Supercross fans and collectors. Pad sets might be a thing of the past, having almost completely vanished from the BMX landscape, but we predict these are going to be hot items if the retro tees and jerseys are anything to go by.

Manufacturer’s Description

Hard to believe that the BMX Padset used to be such a personal touch on your race bike. The Factory riders had Factory Pads, seemed like everyone else always had a plain colored pad.

We made a limited run of Supercross BMX pads back in 92′ or 93′ who can remember, we made 200 Black, 25 Cyan Blue and 25 Red. Well now almost 30 years later we are having Flite duplicate that run. And adding in a few of the always sought after, but only made for team riders White.

If you have one of our old Supercross BMX frames and have been looking for Supercross BMX Pads ( I saw a set on Ebay the other day for $800 WTF? ) or got one of our new SX450 frames, or you are waiting on the new SX250 to be released, we have a limited run of pads for you.

Great for a clean look or for getting creative on your own.

Supercross BMX SX250 and SX450 Chromoly frame fit.

Made in the USA by Flite BMX. With the original films. Just as it was done 30 years ago.

Comes with:

9″ Handlebar Pad

12″ Frame Pad

15″ Long stem pad

Estimated Ship Date from Flite is 9/18/2019

Contact your favourite Supercross Dealer and order yours today

This is our growing list of currently active resellers. If your favourite bike shop isn’t listed here ask them to get in touch with us and we can get you what you need.

Store Email Phone Postcode State Blackman Bicycles info@blackmanbicycles.com.au 02 9621 8158 2148 NSW Crankd Cycles mattj@crankdcycles.com (07) 47 285 838 4814 Qld Rainbow Cycleworx rainbowcycleworx@gmail.com (07) 5502 6956 4212 Qld Edge Cycleworks edgecycleworks@optusnet.com.au (07) 4052 1164 4870 Qld Oxley Cycles oxleycycles@westnet.com.au 0418 199 753 4073 Qld Daktari Sports nick@daktarisport.com.au (08) 8724 8013 5290 SA RJPBMX rjpbmx@outlook.com 0421 569 495 3429 Vic Trail And Track tatcycles_sales@hotmail.com 0414 633 189 3074 Vic YVC BMX bmx@yarravalleycycles.com (03) 9735 1483 3140 Vic District Cycle Store brett@districtcyclestore.com.au 03 5918 0976 3810 Vic Freedom Wheels mark@freedomwheelscycles.com 0403 760 851 6163 WA Guildford Cycles guildfordcycles@westnet.com.au 9279 5613 6076 WA Midland Cycles midcyc@yahoo.com.au 9250 6330 6056 WA

