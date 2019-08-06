Product Spotlight: Supercross BMX Retro Pad Set
Supercross BMX are continuing with their 30th anniversary celebrations, this time it’s with a limited run of Supercross Pad Sets which are targeted at SX250 and SX450 owners, but a must have for Supercross fans and collectors. Pad sets might be a thing of the past, having almost completely vanished from the BMX landscape, but we predict these are going to be hot items if the retro tees and jerseys are anything to go by.
Manufacturer’s Description
Hard to believe that the BMX Padset used to be such a personal touch on your race bike. The Factory riders had Factory Pads, seemed like everyone else always had a plain colored pad.
We made a limited run of Supercross BMX pads back in 92′ or 93′ who can remember, we made 200 Black, 25 Cyan Blue and 25 Red. Well now almost 30 years later we are having Flite duplicate that run. And adding in a few of the always sought after, but only made for team riders White.
If you have one of our old Supercross BMX frames and have been looking for Supercross BMX Pads ( I saw a set on Ebay the other day for $800 WTF? ) or got one of our new SX450 frames, or you are waiting on the new SX250 to be released, we have a limited run of pads for you.
Great for a clean look or for getting creative on your own.
Supercross BMX SX250 and SX450 Chromoly frame fit.
Made in the USA by Flite BMX. With the original films. Just as it was done 30 years ago.
Comes with:
- 9″ Handlebar Pad
- 12″ Frame Pad
- 15″ Long stem pad
Estimated Ship Date from Flite is 9/18/2019
Contact your favourite Supercross Dealer and order yours today
This is our growing list of currently active resellers. If your favourite bike shop isn’t listed here ask them to get in touch with us and we can get you what you need.
|Store
|Phone
|Postcode
|State
|Blackman Bicycles
|info@blackmanbicycles.com.au
|02 9621 8158
|2148
|NSW
|Crankd Cycles
|mattj@crankdcycles.com
|(07) 47 285 838
|4814
|Qld
|Rainbow Cycleworx
|rainbowcycleworx@gmail.com
|(07) 5502 6956
|4212
|Qld
|Edge Cycleworks
|edgecycleworks@optusnet.com.au
|(07) 4052 1164
|4870
|Qld
|Oxley Cycles
|oxleycycles@westnet.com.au
|0418 199 753
|4073
|Qld
|Daktari Sports
|nick@daktarisport.com.au
|(08) 8724 8013
|5290
|SA
|RJPBMX
|rjpbmx@outlook.com
|0421 569 495
|3429
|Vic
|Trail And Track
|tatcycles_sales@hotmail.com
|0414 633 189
|3074
|Vic
|YVC BMX
|bmx@yarravalleycycles.com
|(03) 9735 1483
|3140
|Vic
|District Cycle Store
|brett@districtcyclestore.com.au
|03 5918 0976
|3810
|Vic
|Freedom Wheels
|mark@freedomwheelscycles.com
|0403 760 851
|6163
|WA
|Guildford Cycles
|guildfordcycles@westnet.com.au
|9279 5613
|6076
|WA
|Midland Cycles
|midcyc@yahoo.com.au
|9250 6330
|6056
|WA
Visit: www.supercrossbmx.com.au
Posted in: News