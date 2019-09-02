Interview: Martin Shaw – The One Cycling Merge

What will the “One Cycling” merge of BMXA, MTBA and Cycling Australia mean for BMXers across Australia? Check out this interview for some insight.

RIDE Media recently caught up with Martin Shaw, the CEO of BMX Australia to find out more about potential changes to the administration of competitive cycling in Australia.

Members of various federations are being informed about a concept labelled ‘One Cycling’.

One of the aims is to bring three National Sporting Organisations (NSOs) together: BMXA, MTBA and Cycling Australia.

This is the first of a series of interviews with key stakeholders who are involved with the One Cycling Project.

