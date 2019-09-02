Profile Racing’s New AC-2 Hub

Profile Racing have been teasing us with suggestions of a new hub for nearly two years. They finally revealed the Profile AC-2 Hub a couple of weeks back on Vital MTB and it made it’s first appearance at a BMX track on the weekend at Louisville. USABMX captured a live video with Gus from Profile in the Profile team trailer showing off the features of the AC-2 hub.

Features of the new hub

Angular bearings “to keep the hubs slop free”

Simple 1 tool assembly/disassembly

Highly configurable 96 or 48 Points of Engagement MTB or BMX set up Ceramic bearing options



For those looking for true instant engagement the AC-2 hub may not be for you. But if you are looking for a simple, light weight hub that’s built to last, well then this could be the hub you’ve been dreaming of.

Launch date

The AC-2 hub is set to be available at the Grand Nationals in November. We’ll provide more information as it comes available.

Links