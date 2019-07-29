Introducing Our Reverse Look Up Gear Calculator

The bmxultra.com online gear chart is the most popular gear chart for BMX racing, it’s something we are very proud of creating. It allows the user to get a clear picture of the gear inches (often referred to roll out) from their preferred gearing and tyre combination.

The Reverse Look Up Gear Calculator does the reverse. You start with the gear inches, add an accuracy range and select filters like Tyre Brand, Model and Size. Based on your selection it will show you various options and combinations of gears and tyres you could use to come to your preferred roll out.

Sure you could do this yourself, but it can be a time consuming process, the Reverse Look Up Gear Calculator is free and takes the brain ache out of the process and lets you focus on the job at hand.

Before releasing it to the wild we asked a few friends to take a look and here’s what they had to say

I was just having a play with it and it’s a very cool tool. Dial in your desired roll out and the database does all the key work. Awesome tool” – Adam Sylvester (DRT Industries)

That looks unreal. I’m going to a clubby now. I’ll show some factory Dads” – Owen Douglas (Blackman’s Bicycles)

I can now spend minutes rather than hours dwelling over my children’s gearing for each track. In all seriousness will be great to show people options in the shop.” – Andrew Jackson (RJPBMX Store)

The Reverse Look Up Gear Calculator will have new features and refinements added over the coming months.

Including;

Add more tires to bring in line with the full range available on the bmxultra.com gear calculator.

Select/Deselect all options in filters

Store selections to browser

Change gear range

Click here to visit the Reverse Look Up Gear Calculator