Supershow & Shine: King & Miranda Dinner In Melbourne

The details have now been released for the Melbourne Supershow & Shine Eddy King and Mike Miranda dinner.

Date/Time: 7:00pm – 12:00am. Friday October 18

Location: The Club 1312-1322 Western Hwy. Caroline Springs. (link)

Food and Drinks are provided on the night. Tickets are $100.

The meet and greet night with Mike & Eddy is bound to include rich tales of BMX past.

Additional events

19th October (Saturday) – The ride

20th October (Sunday) – The show event

Make sure you mark your calendars for this unique weekend packed with events, and click the button below to keep up with the latest from the 2019 Supershow and Shine .

