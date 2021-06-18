Launceston to Host 2022 Australian BMX Championships

It was announced earlier this week that Launceston would host the 2022 Australian BMX Championships, which is great news after their 2020 Australian Championships had to be cancelled due to COVID. The dates are 21-27 November 2022.

More details in the announcement

AusCycling 2022 National Championships

AusCycling is pleased to confirm the dates and locations for eleven National Championships in 2022, with five different states hosting events in BMX, Mountain Bike, Cyclo-cross, Road and Track.

Tasmania will host its first BMX National Championships since 2002 and the first time in over 25 years that the national championships will take place in Launceston.

The Track National Championships will see the Junior (15, 17, 19), Elite and Para Championships combined into an integrated event as the Championships head back to Brisbane.

Australia’s road and mountain bike National Championships will return to Maydena and Ballarat after successful Championships this year.

Wollongong will host both the Cyclo-Cross National Championships, in addition to the Junior and Master Road National Championships as part of the 2022 UCI Road World Championships festival in what’s set to be a monumental year for Wollongong.

AusCycling’s CEO Marne Fechner welcomed the news and is looking forward to over 2,500 riders competing in all cycling disciplines.

“We are pleased to be announcing the majority of dates and locations for the 2022 national championships, with five disciplines across five different states, with more announcements still to come.

“In what continues to be uncertain times, we’d like to thank the many stakeholders and government partners for their help in making these events possible.”

Further information on all the below events will be released later.