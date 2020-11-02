LUXBMX’s Shaun McCarthy Brain Battle Raffle

Help out a fellow BMX mate and his young family by buying a ticket (or more) in this sweet raffle. A 2020 Chase Element Cruiser AND a factory Connor Fields’ Chase jersey personally signed by the Olympic champ is up for grabs for just 5 bucks! The jersey alone is worth the ticket, let alone a sweet new Chase cruiser to make those mad fast bottlo runs on.

A few weeks back Shaun found out that he had a brain tumour the size of an orange, and swiftly had surgery to remove it. Which was a massive operation! The good news is he’s recovering, but has a long road ahead and every ticket sold helps immensely, and by hooking yourself up with a ticket (or two) you’ll be doubling down on Karma and have the good feels knowing that a top bloke and his family will benefit with 100% of the funds raised.

Read his story here about his surgery, family, and his journey ahead.

* Australian Residents Only – bike shipped free to the winner anywhere in Oz.

* Raffle prize draw December 14th 2020

Grab yourself a ticket at https://www.luxbmx.com/shaun-mccarthy-brain-battle-raffle

