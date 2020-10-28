Product Spotlight: Vans X Cult Old Skool Pro BMX

Vans just keep coming out with the goodies. The latest in the limited release of BMX specific range of shoes is a collaboration with BMX manufacturer, Cult. It’s another one of my favourite styles, the Old Skool, in my favourite colour, black, with the awesome Vans Wafflecup made specifically for BMX. Geeze, I hate this saying but, just take my money now. Except they are only available in the USA for now, if they follow the usual trends we will see them in Australian Vans resellers soon, but in limited numbers, so start saving your hard earned cash and keep an eye out, you are going to want to strike fast.

Manufacturer’s Description

Two of the world’s most iconic brands in BMX team up for another collection of footwear inspired by CULT’s iconic style. Celebrating both brands’ storied histories together, the Vans x CULT Old Skool BMX features sturdy canvas and suede uppers branded with a custom labelling package, enhanced sock liners for superior cushioning and impact protection, DURACAP reinforcement rubber underlays in high wear areas for unrivalled durability, and the revolutionary Vans Wafflecup BMX construction that offers the support of a cup sole without sacrificing any of the grip or pedal feel of a traditional vulcanized shoe. It also includes Vans original waffle outsoles made of a rubber that offers grip and support.

Gallery

Click here to check out the entire Vans range.