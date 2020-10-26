Stranger’s Ballast: A Simpler Headset

Stranger’s Ballast headset could be the next step in the progression of 45/45 Campagnolo compatible headsets. Designed for a minimal stack height it also simplifies the traditional headsets with an integrated wedge and dust cover. That means fewer components, making it easier to install and less to go wrong. I don’t know if this will catch on for the race scene, but I’m sure if it does it won’t be long before we see a one piece top cap/wedge using lighter materials such as composites or carbon fibre.

Manufacturer’s Description

Minimal low stack headset with integrated top cap compression for a cleaner and stronger front end setup.

Designed with Stephan August

Precision sealed bearings

For more information check out strangerco.com