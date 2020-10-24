News

ECITV – 100% BMX Racing Show: Episode 26 “Relax”

Elite racer Max Cairns joins us for Episode 26 of ECITV. We discuss recent news, product releases, and events. Max judges the Answer BMX Show Us Ya Bike Competition, from there we settle in and discuss Max’s bike and his latest venture All Tracks Australia who design and build BMX tracks, pump tracks, dirt jumps and mountain bike trails.

General Discussion (Jump to 3:20)

New Stuff

Events

Answer BMX Show Us Ya Bike (Jump to 14:30)

Don’t forget to send in your submissions to ecitv.com.au/bike

Relax With Max (Jump to 28:10)

We talk to Max Cairns about All Tracks Australia, and his Chase Element bike.

 

Apologies to Lazlo “Key-she-mon” from South Africa for butchering his name.

Thanks to everyone who contributed to this episode and a special thanks to Answer BMX, ECI BMX, bmxultra.com and Supercross BMX Australia for their ongoing support. A massive shout out to our subscribers.

