ECITV – 100% BMX Racing Show: Episode 26 “Relax”

Elite racer Max Cairns joins us for Episode 26 of ECITV. We discuss recent news, product releases, and events. Max judges the Answer BMX Show Us Ya Bike Competition, from there we settle in and discuss Max’s bike and his latest venture All Tracks Australia who design and build BMX tracks, pump tracks, dirt jumps and mountain bike trails.

General Discussion (Jump to 3:20)

New Stuff

Elite Seat cool down posts.

brain child of Darren James from Queensland

The Box One seat is modified and the cool down post drops directly into the Box seat

https://bmxultra.com/news/product-spotlight-elite-seat-cool-down-seat-post/

Italian based Easy Pumptracks have recently launched an innovative modular cardboard mould system to simplify building, you guessed it, pump tracks.

https://bmxultra.com/news/easy-pumptracks-build-pump-tracks-from-cardboard-molds/

Interview with Colin Stiles on bmxultra.com

https://bmxultra.com/news/bmxultra-coms-conversations-with-colin-stiles/

Alienation Chrome Malice and Mischief Rims

https://www.eciimports.com/index.php/cPath/30_150

Profile Camo hat

https://www.eciimports.com/profile-nation-snap-back-cap-black-camo~162227

Answer Fork/Stay Strong rim combo

Events

New Zealand National Championships are on this weekend. Good luck to all riders. No elites, Michael Bias won elite men’s class and Rebecca Petch won elite women’s earlier in the year.

BSX New Gold Partner All Tracks Australia

https://bmxultra.com/news/bsx2021-gold-partner-all-tracks-australia/

https://bmxultra.com/news/bsx2021-gold-partner-all-tracks-australia/ Western Australia State Championships are also in the history books.

Jamie Gill won Elite Men and Felicity Mann won Elite Women just a head of Rachel Gaskin and Khalen Young won 30+ Masters

Results: http://www.bmxsportswa.com.au/events-results/results/2020-2/

Answer BMX Show Us Ya Bike (Jump to 14:30)

Don’t forget to send in your submissions to ecitv.com.au/bike

Relax With Max (Jump to 28:10)

We talk to Max Cairns about All Tracks Australia, and his Chase Element bike.

Apologies to Lazlo “Key-she-mon” from South Africa for butchering his name.

Thanks to everyone who contributed to this episode and a special thanks to Answer BMX, ECI BMX, bmxultra.com and Supercross BMX Australia for their ongoing support. A massive shout out to our subscribers.

