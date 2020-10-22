Product Spotlight: ODI Elite Motion Lock-On Grips
Handle grip manufacturing giant ODI have a massive range of grips, all varying in width, thickness, style, grip pattern and colour. While the ODI Elite Motion lock-on grip, which shares the same diamondized grip pattern as the Ruffian BMX grips, is officially listed as a mountain bike grip it’s just as relevant to BMX racing as any of ODI’s BMX grips.
The ODI Elite series of grips have been designed with an internal offset to provide the rider for an optimal feel with a thicker section of padding for comfort without the bulky feel.
The V2.1 lock-on system is a massive improvement on the original lock-on clamp system created by ODI. There’s no rocking from ill fitted grips and the allen key bolts are bigger for greater clamping strength.
Manufacturer’s Description
ODI’s first generation Lock-On System are standard for mountain bike racers everywhere. ODI has redefined grip performance again. The new Elite Series grips are engineered from end to end to deliver every feature racers demand.
PRODUCT FEATURES:
- Offset grip design provides padding where it is needed most
- Variable Knurl Pattern provides comfort/traction where you need it most
- NEW SINGLE CLAMP – Version 2.1 Lock-On System
- Soft Pro Compound for excellent shock absorption
- Reinforced Soft Ends for Added Durability
- Super Slim Profile
- 130mm wide
- Available in 6 different colors
Gallery
ODI products are available Australia wide through www.lustyindustries.com Be sure to give them a follow on Instagram at www.instagram.com/wearelusty
Check www.odigrips.com for more information and give them a follow on Instagram at www.instagram.com/odigrips
Posted in: News