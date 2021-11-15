Mongoose BSX2022: Gold Partner Radio Bike Co

The Mongoose BSX2022 is just 56 days away and we have another partner announcement.

The event, an annual one on one BMX race, raises money for the Royal Children’s Hospital Foundation in Melbourne and 100% of profits from the event are donated to the RCH.

Don’t forget to save the date, Monday 10 January 2022. We look forward to seeing you there.

Gold Partner: Radio Bike Co

We’d like to welcome Radio Bicycles back again as a gold partner for the Mongoose BSX2022. Radio, distributed across Australia by BMX International, continue to grow as a serious contender on the race track and we are honoured to have them on board.

Radio Australia has a team that includes the likes of 9 times World Champion Tommy Tucker who puts his trust in Radio at an international level, there is no question that these bikes are world class.

We’d like to thank the crew from Radio Bicycles and BMX International once again for their on going support of BSX, without the likes of them BSX would simply not be possible.

Check out radiobikes.com and BMX International for more information.

Make sure you support those who support you and events like the BSX. Buy local!

Look out for more announcements coming soon.

The Mongoose BSX2022 is presented by BSX Inc/bmxultra.com

Platinum Partner

Mongoose (mongoose.com)

Gold Partners

District Cycle Store (districtcyclestore.com.au)

Airsho

Phirebird

Radio Bike Co

Thinglab

Silver Partners

ECIBMX

Sqorz

Live Breathe Ride

Wes Colbran

Ally Cat Engineering

EntryBoss

Bronze Partners

IRC Tire

Rizen

Hair Cycle

What is BSX?

BSX, short for Bicycle Supercross or Backyard Supercross, is an annual event that started in 2006. Since then the one on one elimination race has hosted thousands of BMX racers, and even dirt jumpers, from all over Australia, and around the globe.

With 100% of profits going to charity the event has raised well over $70,000 for the Royal Children’s Hospital Foundation and helped raise thousands of dollars for the Kinglake West Fire Brigade.

BSX2022 will be a special event, marking the 17 year anniversary of the backyard BMX bash.

WHO CAN COMPETE AT BSX2022?

It’s a common misconception that BSX is an invite only event. This is not the case. Everyone is welcome to join in on the fun and festivities.

WANT TO BECOME A BSX2022 PARTNER?

Email webmaster@bmxultra.com today for details.

ABOUT BSX

BSX (Bicycle Supercross) is one-on-one sprint trails style BMX racing on a backyard track built specifically to test a rider’s skills. The short straights, lofty jumps and tight corners are intense under race conditions, offering a fun and entertaining event for competitors and spectators alike. The event provides a unique experience for the local Victorian riders, as well as the interstate and international visitors during an off day of the annual Track Attack series.

The primary goal BSX is to raise money for the Royal Children’s Hospital Foundation but there’s so much more to the event. It creates an atmosphere that words just can’t describe. Since the very first event in 2006 BSX has raised $70,000 helping to providing the hospital with much-needed equipment.

www.bmxultra.com/bsx

ABOUT THE ROYAL CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL

The Royal Children’s Hospital is the major specialist paediatric hospital in Victoria and provides a full range of clinical services and health promotion and prevention programs for infants through to adolescents. Each year the Royal Children’s Hospital treats tens of thousands of children through our Emergency Department, inpatient admissions and outpatient visits. The Royal Children’s Hospital Foundation plays a vital role in providing additional funding to support important research projects and purchase state of the art medical equipment to ensure that every child receives the very best treatment now and into the future.