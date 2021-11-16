Product Spotlight: Meybo HSX Carbon frame

Meybo’s HSX frame is one of the fastest frames on the race track and one of the fastest flying out of stores. They are currently out of stock but more will be available around mid 2022. For now you can get a close look at these high tech frames.

Manufacturer’s Description

The all New revolutionary Meybo HSX frame is the fastest frame in the Meybo range. The Worldcup winning HSX geometry is now available with all new factory features in a Carbon version! It boasts optimal power transmission and the ideal combination of stiffness and handling. The ultimate tool to get the best out of every race.

LIGHTER, STRONGER AND STIFFER…

Meybo HSX Carbon frame features include:

UD Carbon Formed Tubes;

30% more stiffness, instant faster;

1.5 tapered headtube;

Wide BB368 EVO bracket for optimal stiffness (For 24 and 30mm spindle cranks);

For Flat mount disc brake system;

Meybo solid chainstay with fixed 15mm rear drop outs;

– Ensure you always the same Chainstay length whatever gear you run!

– Easy, fast and straight mounting of your rear wheel!

Meybo chain tensioner system;

Meybo integrated seatclamp system;

7005 CNC 15mm rear axle;

Frame derailleur ready;

Can be run with OS wheels;

Size Pro 22.5

Approved by Former World Champion Twan van Gendt!

Want to know more?

For more information check out meybobikes.com or the Aussie distributor www.kickassbmx.com.