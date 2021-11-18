bmxultra.com Celebrates 25 years of BMX in December!

In December bmxultra.com will be celebrating 25 years of BMXing, and it’s been a heck of a ride.

Personally I’ve accomplished a lot since I started racing in 1982. I’ve managed to achieve quite a bit over the years with my racing, but it also helped prepare me for my career. The one thing I am most proud of is bmxultra.com, I started way back in 1996. It’s changed focus through the years, but I’ve managed to carve a niche, a niche that I love. While other BMX race sites cover everything, bmxultra.com is very product focused, because that’s exactly where my interest are. I’ve seen a lot of change in the sport over the years, and there’s nothing more interesting to me than the evolution of the products to keep up with technology and making rider go as fast as possible.

I’d like to do a few things to commemorate such a big achievement, most of all I’d like to plan a small gathering to celebrate our 25th with a quiet ride session on our backyard track with a BBQ. To me riding my BMX bike is a whole lot of fun, which is the whole reason I do it, and I’m sure a lot of you are here for the same reason.

Keep an eye out for details of what we have in store for you.

A little bmxultra.com history for you

I started bmxultra.com in 1996, a time where BMX racing was at an all time low in Australia. It was originally called Club OTB (over the bars). The name was changed to bmxultra when a hosting company, named ultra offered us free hosting, the address was bmx.ultra.net.au. Eventually we parted ways and registered bmxultra.com.

There were no magazines in Australia at the time I kicked the site off, no resources, no Facebook, no Olympics, no national funded roads to BMX super-stardom, nothing at all like that. Heck, at the time there were very few BMX websites, you could count them on one or two fingers and most of the manufactures didn’t have one.

Things have changed over the 25 years, that’s for sure!

Anyway thanks for reading bmxultra.com, we’ve had a ball bringing it to you and hope to keep doing so for a long time to come.